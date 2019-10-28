PUNKY BREWSTER Sequel Rounds Out Cast

Deadline reports that the upcoming "Punky Brewster" sequel has rounded out its cast with Quinn Copeland, Lauren Donzis, Oliver De Los Santos and Noah Cottrell.

Copeland recently played Lulu in the national tour of "Waitress: The Musical."

In the sequel series, Punky is now a single mother of three trying to get her life back on track when she meets Izzy (Copeland), a young girl who reminds her a lot of her younger self.

Izzy is described as a street-smart, headstrong and adorable Punky-like girl for a new generation. Recently abandoned by her mother, Izzy tries to hide her vulnerability, but finds a kindred spirit in Punky.

Donzis plays Hannah, Punky's fashion-forward teenage daughter, who often feels like she's the parent and Punky's the kid. De Los Santos and Cottrell will play Punky's adopted sons, who are 10 and 12 years old, respectively. Even though they are brothers, they are complete opposites except when it comes to annoying their older sister.

Soleil Moon Frye returns to play Punky Brewster. Freddie Prinze Jr. and Cherie Johnson have also joined the cast.

Read the original story on Deadline.





