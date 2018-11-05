POPCORN FALLS, Directed By Christian Borle, Will Play Final Performance November 25

After popping open at The Davenport Theatre this fall, Popcorn Falls, written by James Hindman and directed by Christian Borle, in his New York directorial debut, will play its final performance on Sunday, November 25, producers Schondeikkan Productions and D.T.R. Productions announced today. Popcorn Falls will have played 28 previews and 56 performances.

Welcome to Popcorn Falls, a small American town, whose only claim to fame - their namesake waterfall - has dried up. Now bankrupt, their last chance is a large grant that can only be used if the town produces a play in a week. One big problem: ain't no playhouse. Another problem? Ain't no play.

Led by the Mayor and the local handyman, the enterprising townsfolk try to rise to the challenge and prove that art can change the world.

Popcorn Falls stars Adam Heller and Tom Souhrada, playing over twenty roles in under ninety minutes, and features scenic design by Tim Mackabee, lighting design by Jeff Croiter, costume design by Joseph La Corte, with original music and sound design by Jeffrey Lodin.

Tickets for Popcorn Falls are $85 (Orchestra) and $75 (Mezzanine). These prices include a $2 Facility Fee per ticket. To purchase tickets, visit telecharge.com or call 212-239-6200. For information about the production, please visit www.popcornfalls.com.

