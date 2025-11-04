POP STAR Comes To The New York Comedy Festival This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following a sold-out Edinburgh Fringe run, Pop Star comes to the New York Comedy Festival for one night only on November 13 at UCB.

Created and performed by Devon, the show is a hilarious and heartfelt deep dive into her real-life attempt to become a teen pop sensation in 2010. With original songs, over-the-top music videos, and a mix of satire and sincerity, Pop Star delivers comedy with a chart-topping twist.

Based on Devon’s real (and truly outrageous) journey from child actress to aspiring teen pop star, Pop Star takes audiences through her rise, fall, and rise again — complete with more than twenty original songs, fully produced music videos, and a generous dose of self-aware humor. Blending storytelling, character comedy, and live performance, Devon turns a wild personal history into a celebration of ambition, identity, and the power of reinvention.

Tickets and festival information are available through nycomedyfestival.com and ucbcomedy.com.