PLAY OF THE DAY! Today's Play: LOST IN YONKERS by Neil Simon

During this time when productions all over the world have been put on pause, we are coming together to celebrate plays that have left their mark on theater history.

This week we will be focusing on the plays of Neil Simon.

Today's play, Lost in Yonkers!

Lost in Yonkers won the 1991 Pulitzer Prize for Drama. It first premiered on Broadway in 1991, with direction by Gene Saks. The production starred Jamie Marsh as Jay, Irene Worth as Grandma, Mercedes Ruehl as Bella, Kevin Spacey as Louie, Lauren Klein as Gert, Danny Gerard as Arty, and Mark Blum as Eddie.

Lost in Yonkers takes place in Brooklyn in 1942, and is centered on Eddie Kurnitz, his two sons Jay and Arty, Jay and Arty's aunt Bella, their uncle Louie, and Eddie's mother as they struggle with money and familial issues.

Lost in Yonkers was awarded the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Actress in a Play (Mercedes Ruehl), the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Play (Kevin Spacey), the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a Play (Irene Worth), the Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play (Mercedes Ruehl), the Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Play (Kevin Spacey), the Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play (Irene Worth), and the Tony Award for Best Play.

The play was adapted into a 1993 film.





