PIX11 Anchor Kori Chambers To Host The 11th ADAPT Santa Project Party Casino Night, December 6

Edward R. Matthews, CEO of ADAPT Community Network, announced today that Kori Chambers, multi-Emmy-winning PIX 11 News Anchor at 5:00 p.m., 6:00 p.m., 6:30 p.m., and 10:00 p.m., will host the 11th Annual ADAPT Santa Project Party Casino Night benefiting the Children's Programs of ADAPT Community Network on December 6th at Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Times Square in New York City.

The special event supports ADAPT's education programs for children and will be a night of fun, festivities, & casino games.

Kori Chambers is a longtime celebrity ambassador. He is both a past Co-Chair of the Santa Project Party Casino Night and, last year, served as an ADAPT Team Captain for ADAPT's Virtual 5K/1 Mile Fun Run/Roll/Walk.

"We thank Kori Chambers for his incredible support and concern for our children and families in need," says Edward R. Matthews. "He truly exemplifies the spirit and generosity of New Yorkers, and we are happy to have him as our host for the first time."

"I am delighted to serve as host for this year's ADAPT Santa Project Party Casino Night," says Kori Chambers. "ADAPT Community Network reaches thousands of families and individuals living with disabilities throughout New York City. I am continually impressed by the scope and magnitude of their programs and ability to positively impact people's lives."

Past hosts for the ADAPT Santa Project Party Casino Night include Tamsen Fadal, Mike Woods, Camilla Barungi, and Jill Flint. Past Co-Chairs include Isiah Whitlock Jr., Teresa Priolo, Steve Lacy, Ines Rosales, Mr. G, Javier Gomez, Liza Huber, and Scott Stanford.

To purchase tickets to the 11th Annual ADAPT Santa Project Party Casino Night, go to: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209646®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fadaptcommunitynetwork.org%2Fjoin-us%2Fevents%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

For more information about ADAPT Community Network go to: www.adaptcommunitynetwork.org.