PAW PATROL LIVE! THE GREAT PIRATE ADVENTURE Comes to Madison Square Garden in 2024

MSG Entertainment, VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon announced that the fan-favorite PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” will return to The Theater at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, April 20, 2024 with shows at 10:00AM, 2:00PM and 5:30PM, and on Sunday, April 21, 2024 with shows at 10:00AM and 2:00PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 8 at 10:00AM.



PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” is based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, airing on Nickelodeon and produced by Spin Master Entertainment. The interactive live stage show encourages audiences to learn pirate catchphrases, help the pups follow the treasure map, dance the pirate boogie and solve picture puzzles throughout their mission. Since its debut in the Fall of 2016, PAW Patrol Live! has been seen by over 4.3 million people, providing fans in over 40 countries with an unforgettable Broadway-style production.



In PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure,” Mayor Goodway is getting everything shipshape for a big Pirate Day celebration in Adventure Bay. When Cap’n Turbot falls into a dark and mysterious cavern, it’s PAW Patrol to the rescue! Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Skye, Rocky and Zuma save Cap'n Turbot and discover a secret pirate treasure map that leads them on an epic adventure. Things get “ruff” when Mayor Humdinger wants to find the treasure first for Foggy Bottom. The pups need all paws on deck for this pirate adventure, including help from the newest pup who’s all ears – Tracker! Using their heroic rescue skills, problem solving and teamwork, the pups set sail to save the day. No job is too big, no pirate pup is too small!



Tickets for PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate Adventure” at The Theater at Madison Square go on sale to the general public on Friday, December 8 at 10:00AM. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.msg.com/pawpatrol or at the box office. Service charges apply to internet orders. For groups of nine or more, please contact the Group Sales Department at 212-465-6080 or Group.Sales@msg.com. Accessible and companion seats are available via the Accessibility Services Department at 888-609-7599.

