Our Readers Share Their Broadway-Inspired Halloween Costumes
Check out costumes below inspired by Beetlejuice, Hadestown, Wicked, and many more.
Happy Halloween! We asked our readers to tag us in their most creative Broadway-inspired get-ups during the Halloween weekend! Check out costumes below inspired by Beetlejuice, Hadestown, Wicked, and many more from theater fans.
Want to have your costume featured? Tag BroadwayWorld in your costume photos!
Patti LuPone's Equity Card
Rich Man's Frug - Sweet Charity
Times Square
Lydia Deetz - Beetlejuice
Tracy Turnblad & Penny Pingleton - Hairspray
Edna Turnblad - Hairpsray
Miss Hannigan - Annie
Christian & Satine - Moulin Rouge!
Glinda & Elphaba - Wicked
Beetlejuice
Beetlejuice & Lydia Deetz - Beetlejuice
Elphaba - Wicked
Christine - Phantom of the Opera
Evan Hansen - Dear Evan Hansen
Christine & Phantom - Phantom of the "Hip-Hopera"
Sweeney Todd & Mrs. Lovett - Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Anne Boleyn - Six
Can you guess which Queen from SIX my daughter is going as this Halloween? #BroadwayHalloween pic.twitter.com/KIG4rPAGfj- Zach Dulli (@zdulli) October 29, 2022
Heather, Heather, Heather, and Veronica - Heathers
@BroadwayWorld pic.twitter.com/4UPADHJKwE- amazingly_basic (@emmaforrester25) October 29, 2022
Jack & Katherine - Newsies
Post by Shannon W.
Dolly - Hello Dolly!
- Post by Nate G.
