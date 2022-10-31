Our Readers Share Their Broadway-Inspired Halloween Costumes

Click Here for More on BWW Social

Happy Halloween! We asked our readers to tag us in their most creative Broadway-inspired get-ups during the Halloween weekend! Check out costumes below inspired by Beetlejuice, Hadestown, Wicked, and many more from theater fans.

Want to have your costume featured? Tag BroadwayWorld in your costume photos!

Patti LuPone's Equity Card

Rich Man's Frug - Sweet Charity

Times Square

Lydia Deetz - Beetlejuice

Tracy Turnblad & Penny Pingleton - Hairspray

Edna Turnblad - Hairpsray

Miss Hannigan - Annie

Christian & Satine - Moulin Rouge!

Glinda & Elphaba - Wicked

Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice & Lydia Deetz - Beetlejuice

Elphaba - Wicked

Christine - Phantom of the Opera

Evan Hansen - Dear Evan Hansen

Christine & Phantom - Phantom of the "Hip-Hopera"

Sweeney Todd & Mrs. Lovett - Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Anne Boleyn - Six

Can you guess which Queen from SIX my daughter is going as this Halloween? #BroadwayHalloween pic.twitter.com/KIG4rPAGfj - Zach Dulli (@zdulli) October 29, 2022

Heather, Heather, Heather, and Veronica - Heathers

Jack & Katherine - Newsies

Post by Shannon W.

Dolly - Hello Dolly!

- Post by Nate G.