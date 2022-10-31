Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Social
Click Here for More on BWW Social
Our Readers Share Their Broadway-Inspired Halloween Costumes

Our Readers Share Their Broadway-Inspired Halloween Costumes

Check out costumes below inspired by Beetlejuice, Hadestown, Wicked, and many more.

Oct. 31, 2022  

Happy Halloween! We asked our readers to tag us in their most creative Broadway-inspired get-ups during the Halloween weekend! Check out costumes below inspired by Beetlejuice, Hadestown, Wicked, and many more from theater fans.

Want to have your costume featured? Tag BroadwayWorld in your costume photos!

Patti LuPone's Equity Card

Rich Man's Frug - Sweet Charity

Times Square

Lydia Deetz - Beetlejuice

Tracy Turnblad & Penny Pingleton - Hairspray

Edna Turnblad - Hairpsray

Miss Hannigan - Annie

Christian & Satine - Moulin Rouge!

Glinda & Elphaba - Wicked

Beetlejuice

Beetlejuice & Lydia Deetz - Beetlejuice

Elphaba - Wicked

Christine - Phantom of the Opera

Evan Hansen - Dear Evan Hansen

Christine & Phantom - Phantom of the "Hip-Hopera"

Sweeney Todd & Mrs. Lovett - Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Anne Boleyn - Six

Heather, Heather, Heather, and Veronica - Heathers

Jack & Katherine - Newsies

Our Readers Share Their Broadway-Inspired Halloween Costumes

Post by Shannon W.

Dolly - Hello Dolly!

Our Readers Share Their Broadway-Inspired Halloween Costumes

- Post by Nate G.



Related Stories
VIDEO: RuPaul Attends a Performance of A STRANGE LOOP Photo
VIDEO: RuPaul Attends a Performance of A STRANGE LOOP
“This is the beginning of a revolution...I’m so proud to have a seat in that audience. Thank you for that,' RuPaul told the ensemble, hugging the cast, and commending the performers, calling them, 'brilliant.' Watch the full video!
Helen Krushinski Takes Over Our Instagram Today! Photo
Helen Krushinski Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
The Argyle Theatre is presenting An American in Paris! One of its stars, Helen Krushinski, will take you behind the scenes. Stop by our Instagram all day as Helen takes the social media reigns for an exclusive look backstage.
JOSEPH... DREAMCOATs Becca Andrews Takes Over Our Instagram! Photo
JOSEPH... DREAMCOAT's Becca Andrews Takes Over Our Instagram!
The Muny is presenting Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat! Tune into our Instagram Story as Becca Andrews takes you behind the scenes of today's performance.
DEAR EVAN HANSENs Sam Primack Takes Over Our Instagram! Photo
DEAR EVAN HANSEN's Sam Primack Takes Over Our Instagram!
Tune into our Instagram story today as Dear Evan Hansen star Sam Primack takes you behind the scenes as he sings the National Anthem at the Mets game at Citi Field vs. the Cincinnatti Reds!

From This Author - Team BWW


Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 10/31/2022Play BroadwayWorld's Daily Word Game - 10/31/2022
October 31, 2022

Today's BroadwayWorld Daily Word Game is now live - can you guess today's word or phrase? The solution can be any theatre related word or phrase - a show title, performer, recognizable lyrical phrase, and more.
Shop BEETLEJUICE and WICKED Merch for BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Halloween SaleShop BEETLEJUICE and WICKED Merch for BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Halloween Sale
October 31, 2022

Shop 15% off our one day only Halloween sale for official merchandise from Wicked and Beetlejuice on Broadway featuring the Feel Wicked Tank, a Defying Gravity Pom Beanie, a Green Elixir water bottle, the It's Showtime Striped Hoodie, Recently Deceased Notebook, and much more!
Broadway Buying Guide: October 31, 2022Broadway Buying Guide: October 31, 2022
October 31, 2022

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, October 31, 2022.
THE KITE RUNNER Plays Final Broadway PerformanceTHE KITE RUNNER Plays Final Broadway Performance
October 30, 2022

On October 30, 2022, Broadway says goodbye to The Kite Runner, which plays its final performance at the Hayes Theater. The Kite Runner ran for 17 previews and 101 regular performances. 
Broadway Jukebox: Spooky Songs for a Broadway HalloweenBroadway Jukebox: Spooky Songs for a Broadway Halloween
October 29, 2022

Enjoy songs from musicals like: The Phantom of the Opera, The Addams Family, Little Shop of Horrors, Sweeney Todd, Bat Boy, Reefer Madness, The Rocky Horror Show, Jekyll & Hyde, Young Frankenstein, Carrie, and many more!