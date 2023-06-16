Oscar-Winning Director Jennifer Lee Won't Return For FROZEN 3

Lee's next project is the animated feature Wish starring Oscar-winner and Tony-nominee Ariana DeBose. 

By: Jun. 16, 2023

Jennifer Lee, director of the first two installments of Disney's blockbuster Frozen franchise, has confirmed that she will not return for the third film in the trilogy.

She told The Wrap, “I can’t say where we are [with Frozen 3.] All our stories are driven by the artists in the studio. Where we’re going with Frozen did not come from me. It came from an incredible person. That’s a new piece, I’ve told no one. And I’ve been blown away by it and I’m just having a blast with that team.”

Jennifer Lee is an Academy Award-winner for the first Frozen film. She is currently the chief creative officer at Walt Disney Animation Studios. Her next film is the animated feature Wish starring Oscar-winner and Tony-nominee Ariana DeBose

Upon its release in 2019, Frozen 2 became the highest-grossing animated film of all time. It brought in $1.325 million globally, topping its predecessor which made $1.281 million.

The film brought in $449 million in the U.S. alone, and held a spot in the top five for seven weeks straight. Overseas, Frozen 2 brought in over $875.4 million, since its debut on November 22. Combined, the two Frozen films have earned $2.73 billion at the global box office.

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, the first two Frozen movies feature the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad.

The first Frozen film won Oscars for Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for 2 was nominated at the Oscars for Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez's anthem "Let It Go." "Into the Unknown" from Frozen 2 was also nominated at the 2020 Oscars. "Let It Go" went 8x platinum with 8M units sold stateside.

The Broadway adaptation of Frozen opened on Broadway in 2018. It ran through 2020 and can currently be seen on tour and in London.



