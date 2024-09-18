Orville Peck Working on Broadway Project in Early Development

Your browser does not support the audio element. BETA

Variety has reported that Country singer Orville Peck has set his sights on Broadway. During a moderated conversation event at the Grammy Museum in Los Angeles, Peck was asked by an audience member if he was interested in Broadway. Peck replied, "It’s crossed my mind... Recently, it’s got interesting."

Variety reported that the project is in the "very early stages of development."

Growing up, Peck trained as a ballet dancer and studied acting in London. His stage credits include a 2016 West End production of “Peter Pan Goes Wrong” and national tours of musicals.

Peck’s most recent and third full-length album, "Stampede," features Kyle Minogue, Willie Nelson, Elton John, Mickey Guyton, Diplo, Molly Tuttle and Golden Highway.

Read the full story HERE.