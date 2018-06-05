Original WEST SIDE STORY Cast Member George Marcy Passes Away

Veteran Broadway performer George Marcy has died. The lovable actor, singer, dancer died at his home in Las Vegas, NV in May.

Marcy was the understudy to Ken Leroy in the role of "Bernardo" and performed opposite Chita Rivera as "Anita" in the original Broadway production of West Side Story (1957). He played more than 850 performances of the landmark musical on Broadway and various touring productions.

"To imagine this world and my life without George is difficult because he was a brother to me and my family," reflects Ms. Rivera, his close friend and former dance partner. "My mother affectionately called him 'Nuisance.' I called him 'Georgie Porgie.' He was a handsome, wild, funny, passionate song and dance man and boy could he dance. I'll miss him desperately but he'll live on in my world. All my love -Chita Bita."

Marcy also appeared in the original Broadway productions of Damn Yankees (1955), Carnival! (1961), Billy (1969), and played Conrad Birdie in out-of-town productions of Bye, Bye, Birdie (1967).

In 2013 Marcy took his own song and dance cabaret show on the road and performed at New York's famed club Don't Tell Mama.

Pictured: George Marcy and Chita Rivera in the original Broadway production of West Side Story.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You