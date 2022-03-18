Original Spanish Cast Recording Of Antonio Banderas' A CHORUS LINE Available Today

The official cast album of Antonio Banderas, Teatro del Soho CaixaBank and John Breglio's acclaimed Spanish production of A Chorus Line, the first-ever Spanish language recording of the iconic musical, is available on CD in Spain and on streaming and digital platforms worldwide.

The album includes a special bonus track featuring Tony Award winner Laura Benanti, who starred opposite Banderas in the Tony Award-winning 2003 Broadway revival of Nine, singing "What I Did For Love" in Spanish. A new music video featuring their performance was released today and can be viewed below:

Banderas produced, co-directed with Baayork Lee, and starred as Zach in A Chorus Line, which first played at Teatro del Soho CaixaBank in Malaga, Spain in 2019 and is now touring Madrid at Teatro Calderón through April 17, followed by a run in Barcelona at Teatro Tívoli from April 23-May 29. The production was a finalist in the category of Best Musical Show at the 2020 MAX Awards.

Banderas said, "The past two years have given all of us a deeper appreciation for the performing arts. A Chorus Line celebrates the perseverance of artists and the singular joys of this cherished artform. I'm thrilled we now get to share the music of this production with the world. Being able to release the first ever Spanish-language recording of A Chorus Line is momentous and I hope everyone will cherish this recording."

"We are very excited to release this wonderful album of Antonio's production," said Sean Patrick Flahaven, Chief Theatricals Executive for Concord. "Hearing this iconic score in Spanish with these terrific performers and a substantial orchestra reminds us of the power of musical theatre to transcend barriers."

A Chorus Line (Original Spanish Cast Recording) features Malaga artist Antonio Banderas and cast members (in alphabetical order) Angie Alcázar, Kristina Alonso, Albert Bolea, Anna Coll, Daniel Délyon, Alberto Escobar, Roberto Facchin, Diana Girbau, Cassandra Hlong, Aaron Cobos, Fran Moreno, Beatriz Mur, Ivo Pareja-Obregón, Pablo Puyol, Estibalitz Ruiz, Fran Del Pino, Lorena Santiago, Sarah Schielke, Miguel Ángel Belotto, Juan José Marco, Fernando Mariano, Graciela Monterde, Lucrecia Petraglia, Zuhaitz San Buenaventura, Aida Sánchez, Lucía Castro, Marcela Nava, Pol Galcerá, Luis Ochoa and Elena Rueda.

The Spanish production of A Chorus Line has music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban and a book by James Kirkwood and Nicholas Dante. Music direction is by Arturo Díez-Boscovich, Spanish lyric translation by Roser Batalia, and Spanish libretto translation by Ignacio García May. Orchestrations are by Jonathan Tunick, Bill Byers and Hershy Kay. A Chorus Line was conceived, originally directed and choreographed by Michael Bennett.

Album cover artwork and digital media kit is available for download HERE with full permission granted for press use (Credit: Courtesy of Craft Recordings & Concord Theatricals). The album was produced by Antonio Banderas and Teatro del Soho CaixaBank, and executive produced by Marc Montserrat-Drukker. It was edited and mixed by David Ruiz, Daniel Pineda and Francisco Oliva, and mastered by Oscar Zambrano.

Album Track List:

1. Espero Conseguirlo (Opening: I Hope I Get It)

2. La Linea (The Line)

3. Yo Lo Sé Hacer (I Can Do That)

4. En El Ballet (At The Ballet)

5. Cantar (Sing!)

6. Montaje 1 (Montage Pt. 1)

Hola Doce (Hello Twelve, Hello Thirteen, Hello Love)

7. Montaje 2 (Montage Pt. 2)

Nada (Nothing)

8. Montaje 3 (Montage Pt. 3)

Madre (Mother)

9. Montaje 4 (Montage Pt. 4)

Pásamela (Gimme The Ball)

10. Baile, Diez. Look, Tres (Dance: Ten; Looks: Three)

11. Música Y Espejos (The Music And The Mirror)

12. One (Ensayos) (One)

13. Lo Que Hice Por Amor (What I Did For Love)

14. One (Saludos) (Reprise/Finale)

15. BONUS: What I Did For Love (featuring Laura Benanti)

Concord Theatricals licenses A Chorus Line worldwide for live stage performance by professional and amateur theatres. Theatres interested in licensing the show should visit https://concordsho.ws/PerformAChorusLine.