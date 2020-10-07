Original Cast Recording of IN THE GREEN to be Released on October 16

IN THE GREEN features Rachael Duddy, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Grace McLean, Mia Pak, and Hannah Whitney.

GHOSTLIGHT RECORDS has announced that it will release the Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 original cast recording of In the Green - the new musical by Grace McLean - in digital and streaming formats on Friday, October 16. A physical CD will be available later this year. The album features orchestrations by Grace McLean and Kris Kukul, with music supervision by Kris Kukul, and music direction by Ada Westfall. To pre-order the album, which is produced by Dean Sharenow, Grace McLean, and Kris Kukul, please visit: ghostlightrecords.lnk.to/inthegreen

In the Green, which was commissioned and produced by Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3, tells the origin story of one of Medieval history's most powerful and creative women: Hildegard von Bingen. Before she became a healer, a composer, an exorcist, and finally a saint, she was a little girl locked in a cell with her mentor, Jutta. The cast features Rachael Duddy, Ashley Pérez Flanagan, Grace McLean, Mia Pak, and Hannah Whitney.

In addition to being developed through a series of workshops at LCT, In the Green also participated in The Finger Lakes Musical Theatre Festival's new works program "The PiTCH" in 2018.

In the Green will be available for licensing through and published by Dramatists Play Service Inc.

Ghostlight previously collaborated with McLean on The Liz Swados Project and the original cast recordings of Natasha, Pierre & the Great Comet of 1812 and Alice by Heart.

"IN THE GREEN" TRACK LIST

1. O Virga ac Diadema

2. Death Ceremony

3. If I Had A Knee

4. The Rule

5. I Am Hungry

6. Eve

7. Ritual

8. Little Life

9. Sun Song

10. In the Green

11. Burial

12. Underground

13. Confession

14. Sun Song Reprise

15. Light Undercover

16. The First Verb

17. O Viridissima Virga

18. Light Undercover / In the Green Reprise

19. The Ripening

20. Forgiveness

21. Integration

22. Exorcism

