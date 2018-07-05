Obituaries

Original CHICAGO Revival Cast Member Jeff Loeffelholz Passes Away

Jul. 5, 2018  

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that Jeff Loeffelholz, an original cast member of the 1996 revival of Chicago, passed away last Friday, June 29, at Mount Sinai St. Luke's Roosevelt Hospital. He is survived by his partner, Peter De La Cruz.

Originally from Norman, Oklahoma, Jeff received his BFA from The University of Oklahoma.

Loeffelholz made his Broadway debut with Chicago as an understudy for Mary Sunshine. He had been a member of the Broadway company for 22 years and was the last remaining original company member. He was the co-creator as star of the MAC-Award winning musical-comedy review Dangerous Duets. Loeffelholz also opened for Betty Buckley at New York's Bottom Line, and appeared at La Mama E.T.C. and MGM Grand in Las Vegas. He originated the role of the "Eunuch" in the workshop of Kander & Ebb's The Visit with Angela Lansbury.

"The CHICAGO producers were informed by Actors Equity that Jeff Loeffelholz had passed away last Friday. The entire CHICAGO family are devastated by the loss of our company member," said a representative for Chicago.

In lieu of flowers Jeff Loeffelholz's family requests that donations be made to Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS in his name.

