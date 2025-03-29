Origin 1st Irish 2025 Plays in Competition

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Among the 12 shows in competition in Origin 1st Irish 2025 are 7 locally-produced plays. 5 shows are coming to us from the island of Ireland. The 17th annual edition of the only festival of its kind to showcase the theatrical work of contemporary Irish playwrights takes place from April 1 to April 28 in three boroughs.

This year’s jury includes theater historian Kate Kennon, playwright John Kearns, and community engagement and marketing expert Siobhan McCourt.

The Irish Repertory Company presents the world premiere of Ciara Elizabeth Smyth’s edgy comedy “Irishtown,” directed by Nicola Murphy Dubey. “Irishtown” takes us behind the scenes as the Irishtown Players, a celebrated Dublin theatre company sets out to devise a quintessential Irish play. “How hard can that be?” Trouble arises when the actors decide the female playwright is going too dark, too experimental, and… not Irish enough. Taking matters into their own hands, the company fights to restore the Hibernian flair. A hilarious and searing new comedy exploring the commercialization of culture, “Irishtown”features Kate Burton, Roger Clark, Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Kevin Oliver Lynch, Brenda Meaney, and Angela Reed.

In “A Cop, a Cabbie and a Crusader,” radio personality and veteran cabbie John McDonagh is joined by two of his favorite storytelling cohorts -- retired NYPD officer Al Gonzales and Irish activist Brendan Fay. Produced by McDonagh, whose favorite moniker is the Bard of Gridlock, this unique storytelling trifecta triangulates stories about New York City in the “good ol’ days,” whatever they are, comparing them to the New York of today… whatever that is. Are they totally different? You be the judge. Performed on alternating nights (at Ernie O’Malley’s, Sat Apr 5 at 4pm; at the Greek Cultural Center, Sat Apr 12 at 5pm; at the Irish Rep Mon Apr 21, at 7pm).

“Breezy Point,” a new play by Rosie Coursey, directed by Hannah Ciesil, produced by Ayla Rosen. After a cynical teen inherits her family’s cottage in Breezy Point, Queens upon the death of her estranged father, a whirlwind adventure is set in motion when an Irish faerie trapped under dad’s television for 50 years is suddenly set free. Featuring Madeleine Bohn, Hannah Victoria Collins, Jasmine Johnson, and Korey Brown, “Breezy Point” is performed 7 times (at the Churchill Tavern Sun to Tue April 6, 7, 8 at 7pm; Sun to Tue April 13, 14, 15 at 7pm; and Sun April 27 at 7pm).

Actor Alan Smyth reprises his tour de force performance in Marie Jones’s acclaimed play “A Night in November” about one of the most explosive nights in The Troubles. It’s November 1993, and Northern Ireland faces the Republic of Ireland in a World Cup qualifying match at Windsor Park in Belfast. The game is made all the more consequential since it occurs just weeks after the Shankhill Bomb, and The Greysteel Massacre. Heralded as “a rich, rewarding and provocative piece of theatre" by The Sunday Tribune, Jones’s “A Night in November” is masterfully carried by Smyth, who, according to Irish Arts and Entertainment, “inhabits each of the characters with such care and specificity, the audience is almost unaware they are watching a single individual...” Directed by Tim Reynolds. A winner, by the author of “Stones in His Pockets.” Not to be missed! (at the New York Irish Center Wed Apr 16 at 7pm).

Beloved raconteur Ed Gavagan trots out excerpts of his one-man show “Loud Memory” in his bracing true-tale one-man story “Loud Memory,” an epic saga of the best and worst the city has to offer; told with humor, a keen eye for detail and a sardonic appreciation for the vagaries of life in New York City. The Moth’s longtime artistic director Catherine Burns directs this unique five-night stand (atErnie O’Malley’s Apr 11 to 19).

1st Irish welcomes back “Bumbled” by Bernard McMullan & Colin Hamell, in a special encore of last year’s festival favorite. Starring Colin Hamell, “Bumbled tells the touching story of Pascal, a high-achieving Irish honey bee, as he sets out to tell the world about the importance of bees, save the planet, and find true happiness with his French girlfriend, Marion. All while trying to avoid his balls exploding, his manhood falling off and certain death. The one-bee crowd-pleaser was unaccountably left out of the awards last year, which led to the short-lived protest movement #Originalltoohuman. Directed by Carmel O’Reilly, “Bumbled” is co-produced by Boston-based Tir Na Theatre and Here Comes Everybody. (at Pangea Tue & Wed Apr 22 and 23, both at 7pm).

Our St Paddy’s luck holds as Tim Connell brings back “Lucky Me!” now a St Patrick’s Day tradition at Pangea. In this critically acclaimed show, the 2023 Bistro Award-winner and 2023 MAC nominee offers an evening full of song, story, poetry, wit and genuine Irish sentiment. A Broadway veteran, Connell is a gifted storyteller who, when he comments on our life and times, is unfailingly honest, courteous and insightful. According to Alix Cohen, “he’s a find… and oh that lustrous voice!”

Joined by music director James Followell on piano and Seoyen Im on fiddle/violin, Connell has devised an evening that mixes stories and songs from Irish singer/songwriters (Gilbert O’Sullivan, Damien Rice, Van Morrison), Broadway (George M!, A Man of No Importance, Finian’s Rainbow), and of course some good ol’ reliable pub songs. (at East Village supper club Pangea on Sun Apr 6, 7pm).