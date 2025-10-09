Oren Fader Will Perform as Part of Composers Concordance's Eclectic Virtuosi Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Saturday, November 8th at 7pm, Composers Concordance will light up its 42nd season with another adventurous event in the Eclectic Virtuoso series. At the center is the brilliant guitarist Oren Fader, joined by guest artists Lish Lindsay(piccolo/flute) and Kitty Brazelton (voice).

Together, they'll unveil a bold mix of sounds-brand-new works by Kitty Brazelton, Carlos Castro, Pedro Cortes, Dan Cooper, Shanan Estreicher, Arthur Kampela, Gene Pritsker, Anton Rovner, and Dave Soldier. Further pushing the boundaries, the evening will fuse live performance with cutting-edge video art by Lisa Barcy, Graham Elliot, Carmen Kordas, and Lara St. John.

Expect a night of daring virtuosity, striking imagery, and music that surprises at every turn.

Featured compositions include the premiere of Gene Pritsker's 'Cold Gin Variations,' Dave Soldier's 'Ninety Thousand Miners,' and 'Pa Mi Tio Escudero,' by virtuoso flamenco guitarist/composer Pedro Cortes. The concert will also be live-streamed on Composers Concordance's Facebook Page.

"The guitarist Oren Fader played Brilliantly." - The New York Times. Classical and electric guitarist Oren Fader has performed in Asia, Europe, and throughout the United States. Concerto performances include the Villa-Lobos Guitar Concerto with the Orpheus Chamber Orchestra, and Rodrigo's Concierto de Aranjuez with the New Jersey, Danbury, and Omaha Symphonies. In addition to performing as a soloist, Mr. Fader has performed hundreds of concerts with a wide range of classical and new music groups, including the Met Chamber Ensemble, New York City Opera, New York Philharmonic, Cygnus Ensemble, Talea Ensemble, ICE, Taconic Music, Argento Ensemble, New York Festival of Song, Mark Morris Dance Group, Music From Japan, Poetica Musica, Saint Paul Chamber Orchestra, and the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center. Festival performances include Aspen, Tanglewood, Mostly Modern, Bach Oregon, Istanbul, Yellow Barn, Deer Valley, Bard, Sebago Long Lake, and Morelia, Mexico. Mr. Fader performs frequently with mezzo soprano Jessica Bowers as the Bowers Fader Duo. For each of the past 6 years, they have presented New American Art Songs for Mezzo and Guitar, a program of songs written for the duo. Mr. Fader has premiered over 200 solo and chamber works with guitar, and can be heard on 50 commercial recordings and film. He received his undergraduate degree from SUNY Purchase and his Master of Music degree from Florida State University. Since 1994, Mr. Fader has been on the guitar and chamber music faculty of the Manhattan School of Music. He also directs the classical guitar programs at SUNY Purchase and Montclair State University, and is on faculty of the Borough of Manhattan Community College. https://orenfader.com