Orchestra For People To Present Azarashvili, Mozart And Elgar At Merkin Hall November 18

Orchestra for People will perform a program of works by Vaja Azarashvili, W.A. Mozart, and Edward Elgar on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. at Merkin Hall (129 West 67th Street, New York, NY). The concert will be conducted by Hahnsol Kim and features soloists Sandro Sidamonidze (cello) and Sam Boutris (clarinet).

The evening highlights the U.S. premiere of Vaja Azarashvili’s Cello Concerto, performed by Sidamonidze. The work introduces American audiences to one of Georgia’s foremost modern composers, whose music is noted for its lyricism and emotional clarity. Also on the program are Mozart’s Clarinet Concerto in A Major with Boutris, the composer’s Symphony No. 40 in G Minor, and Elgar’s Introduction and Allegro for Strings.

“This program beautifully captures what we hope to share with our audience as musicians,” said Kim, founder of Orchestra for People. “It reflects what we value most: giving voice to music and musicians who deserve to be heard.”

Complete Program

Vaja Azarashvili – Cello Concerto (U.S. Premiere)

W.A. Mozart – Clarinet Concerto in A Major, K. 622

W.A. Mozart – Symphony No. 40 in G Minor, K. 550

Edward Elgar – Introduction and Allegro for Strings, Op. 47

Ticket Information

Tickets are $25, with $15 student tickets available through the Merkin Hall Box Office at 212-501-3330. Tickets and additional information can be found at kaufmanmusiccenter.org.

About the Artists

Hahnsol Kim, violinist and conductor, is the founder and artistic director of the Hahnsol Music Group and Orchestra for People. A Juilliard alumnus and winner of the Juilliard Concerto Competition, he has appeared internationally at venues including Lincoln Center and Carnegie Hall.

Sam Boutris, clarinet, is the Grand Prize winner of the 2019 Chamber Music Northwest International Clarinet Competition. His recent performances include appearances at Carnegie Hall, the Crypt Sessions, and broadcasts on WQXR and WFMT.

Sandro Sidamonidze, cellist, has been nominated for both the Opus Klassik and the German Recording Critics’ Awards. His performances span major venues including Carnegie Hall and the Musikverein Vienna, and he is a founding member of Vienna’s Trio Revolution.

Vaja Azarashvili (1936–2024) was one of Georgia’s leading composers, known for his concertos, chamber works, and vocal music. A professor at the Tbilisi State Conservatory, he was honored with the title of People’s Artist of Georgia.