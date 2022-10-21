Opera Singer Joanna Simon, Sister of Carly and Lucy Simon, Has Passed Away

Opera singer Joanna Simon has passed away at the age of 85. Simon succumbed to the effects of thyroid cancer just one day after her sister, Broadway composer Lucy Simon, 82, died from metastatic breast cancer. The two women are survived by their sister, singer-songwriter Carly Simon.

Joanna Simon is a classical singer who has been seen on opera and concert stages since 1962. Throughout her career, Joanna has been heard onstage and on record with New York City Opera, Seattle Opera, the New York Philharmonic, the Vienna Philharmonic, the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra, and more.

Joanna was an award-winning journalist who appeared on PBS's MacNeil-Lehrer News Hour. She earned a 1991 Emmy Award for her report on bipolar disorder and creativity.

Broadway composer Lucy Simon, is best known for her contributions to the musical adaptations of The Secret Garden and Doctor Zhivago. In 1991 she would become only the third female composer to have a show on Broadway. The Secret Garden ran for 709 performances on Broadway, won two Tony awards and has been performed all over the world.