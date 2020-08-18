BROADWAY FOR BIDEN, an Online Community of Theatermakers and Broadway Fans, Launches to Raise Awareness About the Election

Broadway for Biden's top priority is getting the Biden/Harris ticket elected this November.

Broadway for Biden is a newly formed, inclusive online community dedicated to bringing together professional theater makers, students, and Broadway fans around the country to raise awareness on key issues in the 2020 presidential election, increase voter turnout, and raise funds to elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to the White House this November. The grassroots volunteer organization has a quickly growing online presence and is activating the national theater community and the fans who love it by hosting events, disseminating key information, and amplifying the unique stories of individuals within the theater world's diverse population to build connections and humanize the issues at stake in this year's election.

Broadway for Biden's top priority is getting the Biden/Harris ticket elected this November, and in every action it takes to accomplish that goal, the organization takes inspiration from the campaign's motto: "Build back better." Since its first event held at the end of July, the organization has united more than 50 volunteers, made up of current and former Broadway performers, producers, writers, directors, choreographers, stage managers, and marketing specialists from within the Broadway community.

The Broadway for Biden leadership team is comprised of Halle Morse, Jeff Metzler, Julie Boardman, and Nolan Doran. Its field team was created by Dimitri Moise and is led by Flora Stamatiades, Josh Daniel, Matt DiCarlo, Stephanie Israelson, and Roxanne Quilty. Tyler Mount is Head of Digital Strategy.

"Broadway for Biden prioritizes intersectionality and inclusivity to build deeper empathy and understanding across identities, geography, and political affiliations," said Executive Director Halle Morse. "When founding Broadway for Biden with Jeff and Dimitri, in partnership with Julie and Nolan, our aim was to establish a community that is uniquely Broadway, future-looking, accessible, and deeply inclusive at every level. While our theaters remain dark due to the ongoing pandemic, we are rallying our community and its immense talent and passion to not only build back a better Broadway, but to continue to inspire dreams, and to work for a better tomorrow. That better future begins now by unifying as a community, using our collective talent to get Joe Biden and Kamala Harris elected."

Broadway for Biden's current initiatives include:

'Broadway Phone Banking' events featuring Broadway star hosts held every Monday from 7-9pm EST since July 27 (more details below).

DNC Watch Party, in partnership with Women for Biden-Harris. This Thursday, August 20, Broadway for Biden will host a virtual DNC Watch Party in partnership with Women for Biden-Harris. The event will feature special appearances and performances by Broadway stars, including: Tracie Thoms (Rent, Broadway and film), Nikki M. James (The Book of Mormon, Les Miserables), Kerry Butler (Beetlejuice, Mean Girls, Hairspray, Xanadu), Krystal Joy Brown (Eliza in Hamilton), Lilli Cooper (Tootsie, SpongeBob SquarePants, Spring Awakening, Wicked), Kristolyn Lloyd (Dear Evan Hansen), Kathryn Gallagher (Jagged Little Pill, Spring Awakening), Sharone Sayegh (The Band's Visit), Vasthy Mompoint (The Prom, SpongeBob SquarePants), and Alysha Deslorieux (Hamilton, Once on This Island, Beautiful). Doors open at 8:15pm EST for an 8:30pm start. Links to sign up are on Instagram and Facebook: @broadway4biden.

Upcoming virtual Town Hall events highlighting issues affecting the theater community.

'Uni for Biden' college campus initiative, connecting Broadway alumni with their schools' current student body to increase issues awareness and encourage voter turnout.

Social media activations and testimonials across Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok, featuring Broadway stars creating unique content in support of the campaign.

A series of performance-based fundraisers, from cabaret to large-scale virtual shows, featuring top-tier Broadway talent to be announced soon.

To learn more, get involved, or make a donation, visit www.BroadwayforBiden.com, and connect on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and TikTok: @broadway4biden.

