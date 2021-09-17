Off The Lane Presents ART OF WELLNESS: Breakthrough with CSA Holly Buczek

NYC based nonprofit, Off The Lane, has announced their next Speaker Series, Art of Wellness: Breakthrough on September 21st from 6-8:30pm at Meaux Space in midtown Manhattan. This quarter's class, titled Welcome Back The Magic - Re-entering our Industry In a New Way will be taught by Holly Buczek, CSA.

Holly says, "We have the remarkable opportunity to return to our industry with artistry, but also set some clear boundaries. Let's explore how we can find the balance between work and self as we dive back in! Authenticity is everything, but taking the time to commit to your uniqueness is essential to your personal wellbeing within that success."

Throughout the class, Holly will cover various topics including defining what you need vs what you want, setting achievable and rewarding goals, shaping a support system, honing in on your personal brand of MAGIC and more!

Join the class and networking event with other budding creatives in NYC.

Holly is a full time Casting Director with Wojcik/Seay Casting and her own company, HDB Casting and a certified life coach through Erickson International. When she isn't in an audition session or stuck behind her lap-top sending millions of email appointments, she spends time coaching individuals both personally and professionally, and teaching the art of Tarot Reading for Uncommon Goods Experiences (yes - Holly is a reader, too - ask her about it!)

Date: September 21st

Time: 6-8:30pm

Location: Meaux Space (305 7th Ave 17th Floor, NY, NY 10001)

Tickets: https://offthelane.org/event/the-art-of-wellness-breakthrough/

Artist Discount Code: OTL-5OFF for $10 tickets

*Drink tickets can be purchased separately for $10

**All proceeds benefit the Non Profit, Off The Lane