Off-Broadway's KOWALSKI Aims to Transfer to Broadway in Fall 2025

The Off-Broadway production of KOWALSKI, written by Gregg Ostrin and directed by Colin Hanlon, has its sights set on Broadway for an early Fall 2025 run.

Set in a beach house in 1947 Provincetown, KOWALSKI explores the electric first meeting between Tennessee Williams and Marlon Brando. Over one sultry night, artistic ambition, creative friction, and unspoken desire simmer to the surface, revealing the inspiration behind A Streetcar Named Desire and the fire that would ignite Brando’s meteoric rise.

The Creative Team for the Off-Broadway Production included: Scenic Design by David Gallo, Lighting Design by Jeff Croiter, Costume Design by Lisa Zinni, Sound Design by Bill Toles, Hair Design by Tommy Kurzman, Movement by Nancy Renee Braun, Casting by Stephen DeAngelis, General Management by Aaron Grant Theatrical.

Producers for the Off-Broadway Production included: Helm Capital, Kathleen K. Johnson, Willette & Manny Klausner, Grace Street Creative, Jeffrey Sherman, Nathan Hughes, Karl E. Held, Alexander Robertson, and Faried Assad. Broadway Engine served as the Executive Producer.