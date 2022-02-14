Off-Broadway Week Begins Today, Offering 2-For-1 Ticket Deals

NYC Off-Broadway Week is now live, offering 2-for-1 tickets to 17 Off-Broadway productions through February 27. Tickets can be purchased at nycgo.com/offbroadwayweek.

"We are pleased to kick-off NYC Off-Broadway Week today, as our Valentine's Day gift to the greatest city in the world. Each year, NYC Off-Broadway Week has given New Yorkers and visitors the opportunity to experience the intimacy and artistry of these incredible productions, and celebrate the theater communities found throughout the city," said Fred Dixon, President and CEO of NYC & Company.

The Off-Broadway League continues to require vaccinations for audience members, as well as performers, backstage crew, and theater staff, for all performances. Masks will continue to be required for audiences inside the theater, except while actively eating or drinking in designated locations.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with NYC & Company on NYC Off-Broadway Week to introduce New Yorkers and our global community to Off-Broadway. The biannual program brings in new audiences to experience a variety of unique shows onstage in an intimate setting," said Casey York, President of The Off-Broadway League.

NYC Off-Broadway Week 2022 participating shows include:

Barococo Beauty and the Beast Blue Man Group English Jersey Boys La Dama Boba (The Lady Simpleton) Monday Night Magic The Office! A Musical Parody On Sugarland Out of Time Perfect Crime The Play That Goes Wrong Prayer for the French Republic Sandblasted Space Dogs STOMP Tambo & Bones

Visit nycgo.com/offbroadwayweek to find useful tools such as filters to sort productions by including: Show type (musical, play, performance); Genre (comedy, drama, kid-friendly, magic); Audience (family-friendly, adults-only); Neighborhood; and Borough.