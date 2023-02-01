Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ONE EMPIRE, UNDER GOD Now Published At Next Stage Press

Anthony J. Piccione's controversial dystopian epic is now published and available for production licensing.

Feb. 01, 2023  

ONE EMPIRE, UNDER GOD Now Published At Next Stage Press

One Empire, Under God - Anthony J. Piccione's controversial dystopian epic which premiered in 2021 - is now published and available for production licensing at Next Stage Press.

Script copies are available now in print & digital format at www.nextstagepress.com/one-empire-under-god, with theatrical production licensing available at www.nextstagepress.com/licensing & purchases for bookstores & educational institutions available at www.nextstagepress.com/purchase-orders

Set in the far distant future, One Empire, Under God is a cautionary tale in two acts that tells the story of how an emotionally disturbed young man - with the help of virtual media technology - is able to rise to political power by inciting an uprising against America's openly atheist president, subverting democratic and military rule throughout Western civilization and paving the way for him and his descendants to rule for generations. Every step toward a more perfect union is followed by an enormous reactionary backlash. That historical trend remains very much alive in the future, as seen in this provocative indictment of nationalism, imperialism, and religious extremism.

The live premiere of One Empire, Under God was presented November 11- 21, 2021, at The Tank - located at 312 W 36th Street, New York, NY - and was directed by Andrés Gallardo Bustillo, after premiering virtually on Zoom in July 2021. The live production starred Trey Shields as Damian Cunningham, Marc Verzatt as Reverend Ian MacDougal, Sarah Spagnuolo as Jessa Barclay, Gian Caro as Josh Garcia, J.J. Miller as Darren Cunningham & Joshua Cunningham, Marcus R. Smith as General River Kalvin, Mary Miles as President Armani Bakali & Senator Jane Harvey, Clara Tan as Vice President Zaine Thompson, featuring Sabrina Lopez, Sarah Nowik, Michael Paone and Demonte Thompson. Additional production staff included Harrison H. Harper, (Stage Manager) Ella Rose, (Assistant Director) Valeriya Nedviga, (Set Designer) Nicole Sliwinski, (Lighting Design) Lissy Gold (Sound Design/Original Score) & Dimitri Saari. (Master Carpenter)

The play received six nominations at the 2021 BroadwayWorld Off/Off-OffBroadway Awards, with J.J. Miller winning in the category for Best Performance in a Streaming Play, and the recording of the original live-streamed recording of the November 2021 production was showcased throughout 2022 as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the Calgary Fringe Festival & the Rochester Fringe Festival.

BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
Justin David Sullivan Withdraws From Tony Awards Consideration Photo
Justin David Sullivan Withdraws From Tony Awards Consideration
trans non-binary performer Justin David Sullivan, who is currently starring as May in the Broadway production of & Juliet, has withdrawn from consideration for the Tony Awards rather than compete in a gendered category.
Interview: Jonathan Groff on KNOCK AT THE CABIN Being Similar to Theatre Photo
Interview: Jonathan Groff on KNOCK AT THE CABIN Being Similar to Theatre
Jonathan Groff is hitting the big screen in M. Night Shyamalan's latest film, Knock at the Cabin. Watch a video of our interview with Groff ahead of the film's premiere, discussing how their filming process was similar to theatre, returning to the psychological thriller genre, and the important representation that is featured in the film.
VIDEO: Watch FUNNY GIRLs Julie Benko & Jason Yeager Perform Me, Myself and I Photo
VIDEO: Watch FUNNY GIRL's Julie Benko & Jason Yeager Perform 'Me, Myself and I'
In just a few days, Birdland Jazz Club will welcome back Julie Benko - direct from Broadway's smash hit revival of Funny Girl - with her band 'Euphonic Gumbo'. BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive song from their last appearance at Birdland. Check out a video of 'Me, Myself, and I'.
Ivo Van Hove Working on DOLL Music Conservatory Television Series Photo
Ivo Van Hove Working on DOLL Music Conservatory Television Series
Ivo Van Hove is working with John Wells on a new television series taking place in a ruthless music conservatory. The series will be written by Matthew-Lee Erlbach, inspired by his experience training in the cutthroat environment at one of the top music conservatories in the country. 

More Hot Stories For You


Wake Up With BWW 2/2: Leslie Odom, Jr. to Return to Broadway, Tony Eligibility, and More!Wake Up With BWW 2/2: Leslie Odom, Jr. to Return to Broadway, Tony Eligibility, and More!
February 2, 2023

Top stories include Leslie Odom, Jr. returning to Broadway in Purlie Victorious! Plus, the Tony Awards Administration Committee has determined the eligibility of 20 Broadway shows for this upcoming awards season, and more!
ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION Set To Tour Australia in 2023ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION Set To Tour Australia in 2023
February 1, 2023

The producers behind Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical, The Wedding Singer, and Bring It On: The Musical have announced the professional premiere of Elvis: A Musical Revolution set to tour Australia in 2023.
VIDEO: Watch FUNNY GIRL's Julie Benko & Jason Yeager Perform 'Me, Myself and I'VIDEO: Watch FUNNY GIRL's Julie Benko & Jason Yeager Perform 'Me, Myself and I'
February 1, 2023

In just a few days, Birdland Jazz Club will welcome back Julie Benko - direct from Broadway's smash hit revival of Funny Girl - with her band 'Euphonic Gumbo'. BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you an exclusive song from their last appearance at Birdland. Check out a video of 'Me, Myself, and I'.
Shiloh Goodin, Drew Lachey & More to Star in A CHORUS LINE at Cincinnati Playhouse in the ParkShiloh Goodin, Drew Lachey & More to Star in A CHORUS LINE at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
February 1, 2023

Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park will be a singular sensation this spring with the opening of Moe and Jack’s Place — The Rouse Theatre and an all-new production of A Chorus Line. See who is starring in the production, and how to purchase tickets!
Photos: First Look at Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein & Zoë Wanamaker in PICTURES FROM HOMEPhotos: First Look at Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein & Zoë Wanamaker in PICTURES FROM HOME
February 1, 2023

Get a first look at photos of Nathan Lane, Danny Burstein and Zoë Wanamaker in Pictures From Home at Studio 54 on Broadway.
share