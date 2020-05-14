ONE DAY AT A TIME Animated Special Adds Lin-Manuel Miranda

Pop TV has shared that the upcoming ONE DAY AT A TIME animated special will feature Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gloria Estefan, and Melissa Fumero. The show also shared a first look at the animated versions of the characters. See it below!

In response to COVID-19, production was put on hold so executive producer and co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett landed on the idea of an animated special. Production was completed remotely and will premiere on June 16 on Pop TV.

"In my 97 years, I've never known of a multicam comedy to animate a single episode as a special. Even this I get to experience," remarked legendary producer Norman Lear.

The ONE DAY AT A TIME animated special centers around Penelope's conservative family visiting. Penelope dreads that with the election coming up, they won't be able to avoid fighting over politics. The Alvarez family spends the episode discussing strategies of how to get through it, illustrated through fantasy sequences. Jonas Diamond, Executive Producer and Co-Owner of Smiley Guy Studios in Toronto will be overseeing the animation.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television, the award-winning comedy inspired by Emmy® winner Norman Lear's 1975 series of the same name tells the story of the Cuban American Alvarez family. The show features Penelope (Screen Actors Guild Award® winner Justina Machado), her mother Lydia (Emmy, Grammy®, Oscar® and Tony® winner Rita Moreno), Dr. Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky), Schneider (Todd Grinnell), Avery (India de Beaufort), Elena (Isabella Gomez) and Alex (Marcel Ruiz).





