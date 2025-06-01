ON TIME Staged Reading By Wesley Cappiello Hosted by Theatre Lab

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On June 9 and 10 at 7pm, Theatre Lab will host the New York City premiere of On Time, by Wesley Cappiello. Directed by Jacqueline Neeley and produced by Viktoria Chiappa, On Time follows two actors, played by Caleb Albert and Brendan George, as they portray ten different characters in this epic love story spanning 160 years; weaving together moments of love, heartbreak, and survival across centuries.

With stage direction narrated by Isabel Lagana, we follow these characters through a series of intimate encounters-some fleeting, some life-altering-the play explores how time bends, repeats, and reshapes the course of human lives. From the clandestine desires of two coworkers in Victorian England to the modern-day uncertainty of fiancés on the brink of matrimony in the American South, love, loss, and fate intertwine in this sweeping, intimate exploration of human connection while illuminating the barriers history has long placed on queer love.

This production of On Time is in association with The Ali Forney Center, which provides housing and support to struggling and displaced LGBTQ+ youth. All proceeds of the production will go to the center.

Genre: Historical drama Tone & Style: Epic romance, dialogue-heavy, two-hander

Length: ~90 minutes (one act, no intermission).