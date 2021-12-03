NY1's ON STAGE to Honor Stephen Sondheim With Nathan Lane, Donna Murphy & More

This Saturday, NY1's "On Stage" will take a look back at the incredible life and career of legendary composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim, including tributes from members of the Broadway community such as Nathan Lane, Josh Groban, Mandy Patinkin, Donna Murphy, Laura Benanti, Joanna Gleason, Lonny Price, Raul Esparza and Michael Cerveris.

Stephen Sondheim is widely acknowledged as the most innovative, most influential, and most important composer and lyricist in modern Broadway history. He is the winner of an Academy Award, numerous Tony Award, multiple Grammy Awards and a Pulitzer Prize.

Stephen Sondheim wrote the music and lyrics for Into the Woods (1987), Passion (1994), Assassins (1991), Sunday in the Park with George (1984), Merrily We Roll Along (1981), Sweeney Todd (1979), Pacific Overtures (1976), A Little Night Music (1973), Follies (1971; revised in London, 1987), Company (1970), Anyone Can Whistle (1964) and A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum (1962), and more. He also wrote the lyrics for West Side Story (1957), Gypsy (1959), Do I Hear a Waltz? (1965) and additional lyrics for Candide (1973).

The episode will also include Sharon D. Clarke talks about her award winning role in the Broadway revival of "Caroline, or Change," and musical theater stars Sierra Boggess and Julian Ovenden discuss their new album and the other skills they acquired over the pandemic, including Boggess' newfound passion for figure skating.

"On Stage" airs Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. on NY1 on channel 1 for Spectrum customers and on the Spectrum News App. NY1 also is available on channels 8 and 98 on Altice systems.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos