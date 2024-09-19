OH, MARY! Extends Through January 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Following five record-breaking weeks at the Lyceum Theatre, the producers of Oh, Mary! announced that Cole Escola's hit comedy has extended through January 19, 2025. Tickets for the extension are on-sale now. Following a twice-extended Off-Broadway run at the Lucille Lortel Theatre in the West Village, the New York Times Critics' Pick Broadway production of Oh, Mary! opened Thursday, July 11, 2024 and was initially scheduled to run through September 15, 2024.

The record-breaking Broadway production of Oh, Mary! is the first show in the 121-year history of the Lyceum Theatre to gross more than $1,000,000 in a single week, and surpassed its own record for four consecutive weeks. The show's highest weekly gross to date was $1,105,634.50 for the week ending September 8, 2024. The production continues to play to sold-out audiences, with recent attendees including Anna Wintour, Jessica Chastain, Jennifer Aniston, Austin Butler, Kerry Washington, Patti LuPone, Robert Downey Jr., Zoë Kravitz, Madonna and many more.

Oh, Mary! stars Cole Escola (in their Broadway debut) as a miserable, suffocated Mary Todd Lincoln in the weeks leading up to Abraham Lincoln's assassination. The production also features Conrad Ricamora as Mary's Husband, James Scully as Mary's Teacher, Bianca Leigh as Mary's Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary's Husband's Assistant, with Peter Smith, Hannah Solow, and Martin Landry completing the cast. The entire production is directed by Sam Pinkleton. Oh, Mary! is produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum & Lucas McMahon and Mike Lavoie & Carlee Briglia with Bob Boyett, The Council, Jean Doumanian Productions, Nicole Eisenberg, Jay Marcus & George Strus, Irony Point, Richard Batchelder/Bradley Reynolds, Tyler Mount/Tommy Doyle, Nelson & Tao, Palomares & Rosenberg, and ShowTown Productions.

General tickets, beginning at $58.00 (including fees), are available now on Telecharge, in person at the Lyceum Box Office (149 West 45th Street), or by calling 212.239.6200. A digital lottery is available at OhMaryPlay.com/lottery, with select tickets available at $47.00. ‍A limited number of in-person rush tickets will be available at the Lyceum Theatre Box Office for $43.00, available day-of when the box office opens.

The current performance schedule is as follows: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7:30 PM, Thursday and Saturday at 5 PM and 8:30 PM, Sunday at 5 PM, with no shows on Tuesdays. There will be no performances on December 24, 25, 31, or January 1. There will be 5PM and 8:30PM performances on Monday, December 23, and Monday, December 30. Run time is approximately 80 minutes.