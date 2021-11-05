OGS Announces Newest Harlem Art Collection Exhibit Titled 'Seeing Harlem'

The New York State Office of General Services (OGS) today announced a new exhibit, "Seeing Harlem," will open Friday, November 5 at the Adam Clayton Powell, Jr. State Office Building. The exhibit will feature photographs by 13 New York State Harlem Art Collection artists, including Dawoud Bey, James Van Der Zee, Louis Draper, and Anthony Barboza.

"The 'Seeing Harlem' exhibit continues OGS's celebration and recognition of visual artists whose work during and after the Harlem Renaissance elevated the community's reputation in the art world," OGS Acting Executive Deputy Commissioner Roslyn Watrobski said. "The images in this free exhibit will provide the public with a wonderful opportunity to see how some of the most influential photographers of their time captured images that chronicle Harlem's rich cultural and social history."

From the 1920s through the mid-1970s, the social and historical documentation of Harlem became an art in its own right, depicting not only personal experiences and the evolution of the artistic community but also the community at large. In a time of widespread racism and inequality, Harlem artists were largely underrepresented and even unseen. This, in part, became a catalyst for some artists to seek empowerment and agency within artist collectives in Harlem.

"Seeing Harlem" includes works by Anthony Barboza, Dawoud Bey, Roger Caban, Adger Cowans, Roy DeCarava, Louis Draper, Jimmie Marras, Ted Portiflet, George L. Robinson, Ed Sherman, Coreen Simpson, James Van Der Zee, and Shawn Walker.

From November 5 through January 2, the "Seeing Harlem" exhibit will be on view in the Powell Building's second-floor Art Gallery and Community Room from noon to 7 p.m. each Friday. Hours may vary on December 24 and 31. The building is located at 163 West 125th Street.

Additional information on the exhibit and other events at the Powell Building can be found here.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visitors to the Powell Building are required to wear facemasks regardless of vaccination status.