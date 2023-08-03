Now Hiring: Producing Artistic Director, Manager of Donor Programs, & More - BWW Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 8/3/2023. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Full Time Jobs - Creative: The Coterie Theatre- Producing Artistic Director

The Coterie Theatre seeks a collaborative and dynamic Producing Artistic Director to help usher in a vibrant new era of theatre for young audiences that builds upon The Coterie’s four decades of success and continues to reimagine what is possible onstage and within the Kansas City community. What You Will Do? The Producing Artistic Director (PAD) will partner with Managing Director (MD) Jonathan Thomas and the dedicated staff of The Coterie Theatre to steer the organization through a chal... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Communications + Artistic Producing Intern

Waterwell is seeking a paid, in-person Communications and Producing Intern for the 2023-24 season. Waterwell is committed to making sure that every intern has a rich and valuable educational experience. The intern will work closely with Artistic Director and two-time Obie Award winner Lee Sunday Evans (Dance Nation), Managing Director Sarah Scafidi, and Development Manager Stephanie Mendoza. Our goal is for interns to gain invaluable hands-on experience with a wide range of tasks that will prepa... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Artistic Director, National Playwrights Conference

Position Summary The Artistic Director of the National Playwrights Conference (NPC) reports to the O’Neill’s Executive Director and leads and represents the NPC while in residence at the O’Neill’s campus in Waterford, CT, during the five weeks of the conference each summer and throughout the rest of the year. They will build upon NPC’s leadership in the field of new play development. The Artistic Director of the NPC will be responsible for setting short, medium, and long-term goals that align ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager of Donor Programs

MANAGER OF DONOR PROGRAMS - SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a MANAGER OF DONOR PROGRAMS About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. By producing several plays from each Resident Writer, Signature offers a deep dive into their bodies of work. Founded in 1991 by James Houghton, Signature Theatre is now led by Artistic Director Paige Evans and Executive Director Timothy J. McClimon. Signature serves... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing and Communications

DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS-SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a DIRECTOR OF MARKETING AND COMMUNICATIONS for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tic... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Wardrobe Staff

Seeking Wardrobe staff for IN THE HEIGHTS. Visit Wppac.com for the full show schedule. This is a part-time position after tech week. Show dates Oct 6-22 *3-4 shows/week Tech/Prep Various dates Sept 26-Oct 5 (additional pay for added hours) Must have experience running musicals, have good sewing skills for any potential alterations with overhire There is no housing so must be "local". Venue is 35 min from NYC via train or car Please send your resume and references to employm... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Performers - Hello, Dolly!

AUDITIONS OPEN FOR RENAISSANCE THEATRE'S PRODUCTION OF "HELLO, DOLLY!"

MANSFIELD, OH – The Renaissance Theatre, located at 138 Park Avenue West in Mansfield, Ohio, is excited to announce the commencement of video audition submissions for their much-anticipated November 2023 production of the classic Broadway hit, "Hello, Dolly!"

Video Audition Submission Dates: Audition submissions will be accepted from Monday... (more)

Classes / Instruction: OPEN CALL - RODGERS AND HAMMERSTEIN'S CINDERELLA

Cinderella Music by Richard Rogers Book and Lyrics by: Oscar Hammerstein II Adapted for the Stage by Tom Briggs From the teleplay by Robert L Freedman Directed by: Felisha Heng Creative Team: Assistant Director: Morgan DeTogne Musical Director: Anne Rebold Choreographer: Cassaundra Reed Stage Manager: Liz Ukpe Synopsis: Cinderella, the beautiful and kind-hearted daughter, sees her world turn upside down when her beloved mother dies, and her pained father remarries anoth... (more)

Internships - Administrative: National Theater Institute Fellows - Learn and Work!

The NTI Fellows support the daily operations of the National Theater Institute Semester Programs. The position responsibilities include coordinating hospitality and class materials for faculty and staff, driving faculty and students, assisting with casting, scene assignments, and all coordination for weekly Sharing of the Work, overseeing student needs, and assisting with implementing weekly class schedules. Fellows work five days/week (2 days off a week - when students are on campus, da... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Social Media Manager

Orlando Family Stage, one of Central Florida’s oldest arts groups, is the State of Florida’s only professional Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA), and the eighth iteration of a company founded in 1926. Each year, we reach over 100,000 individuals in our three-theatre facility and in the community through our season of professional productions, a Youth Academy of camps and classes, and innovative educational and community engagement programming. We work closely with the University of Central Flori... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Hiring: Education Associate, McCarter Theatre Center

McCarter Theatre Center, centered between New York City and Philadelphia on the campus of Princeton University, is a creative and intellectual hub that inspires conversations, connections, and collaborations in our communities. We lead with justice and joy, and we seek beauty in belonging. McCarter is an independent, non-profit performing arts center that creates and curates engaging performances, education programs, and community partnerships. As a performing arts center, in addition to present... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Talent Manager

Fast paced NEW YORK based talent management and Broadway producing entity seeks full-time Talent Manager for immediate start. We represent talent in the world of acting, directing, writing, and choreography for Broadway, film and television. Additionally, we are developing and producing original material for theatre, film and television represented by COME FROM AWAY, as well as producing the newly-opened Museum of Broadway in New York City. Candidate must be able to network and know the playe... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Theater Lighting Technician

The Theater Lighting Technician is responsible for the setup, operation, and maintenance of lighting equipment in a theatrical production or performance space. The primary focus is on ensuring that the lighting design complements the overall artistic vision of the production and enhances the audience's experience. This role involves working closely with the lighting designer, stage manager, and other technical staff to achieve seamless and impactful lighting effects during live performances. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Board Operator/Programmer – Basic Crew

Manhattan Theatre Club (MTC), a Tony Award-winning nonprofit theatre dedicated to the production of contemporary plays and musicals, seeks a Sound Board Operator/Programmer for a seasonal position at MTC’s NY City Center Stage One. For over forty years, MTC has been the creative and artistic home for America’s most gifted theatrical artists, producing works of the highest quality by contemporary American and international playwrights. MTC produces eight plays annually between Broadway's restored... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Institutional Giving

DIRECTOR OF INSTITUTIONAL GIVING - SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a DIRECTOR OF INSTITUTIONAL GIVING. About Signature Signature Theatre is an artistic home for storytellers. By producing several plays from each Resident Writer, Signature offers a deep dive into their bodies of work. Founded in 1991 by James Houghton, Signature Theatre is now led by Artistic Director Paige Evans and Executive Director Timothy J. McClimon. ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Baltimore Area Playwrights & Would-Be Playwrights

HORTICULTURE PLAYWRIGHTS WORKSHOP IS ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS FOR THEIR 2023-34 COHORT! HPW supports the development of new, full-length plays by playwrights in the Greater Baltimore region for Greater Baltimore audiences by providing the essential safe space, time, and structure for artists to experiment and bring their new plays into the world. Selected playwrights receive a stipend ($2,000) along with feedback, hands-on support, and readings of their work. Each Horticulture Playwrigh... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Onstage Violinist

The HIP HOP NUTCRACKER feat. KURTIS BLOW (US Tour) Live Event | No Union Affiliation Producer: The New Jersey Performing Arts Center Eva Price, Executive Producer Director/Choreographer: Jennifer Weber Dates: Rehearsal in LA, Approx. Nov. 2-9 (including Tech) Tour: Nov. 10 – Jan. 1 (27 Cities with 43 performances) Must be available the entire time. Show Description: The Hip Hop Nutcracker featuring Kurtis Blow is returning to the stage. The Hi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager

Olney Theatre Center is seeking a Company Manager to join the Administration team. Olney Theatre Center for the Arts produces and curates theatrical performances for the diverse audiences in our community and educates, learns from, supports, and inspires a more inclusive generation of theater-makers. Olney Theatre Center produces nine shows as part of their Main Stage season and additional Curated Events. The Company Manager will report directly to the General Manager and work closely with the ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Finance Associate

About Second Stage Theater At Second Stage, we create and champion plays and musicals solely from living American writers. On our mainstage Broadway and Off Broadway theaters over the past 40 years, we have developed and presented over 200 daring and provocative theatrical experiences by working with countless artists who have contributed their talents to our award-winning productions. As the only Broadway company exclusively devoted to living American writers Second Stage is dedicated to int... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Musical Theater Performance Course Instructor

Musical Theater Courses are Wednesdays at 5:30-6:25 and 6:30-7:25 weekly, beginning August 23rd and ending December 20th. JOB SUMMARY: Reporting to the Education Director, the Instructor for the Artisan Academy is responsible for instructing, setting up, and preparing for the assigned classes and providing quality educational opportunities to every student enrolled. INSTRUCTOR RESPONSIBILITIES: -Create lesson plans/daily schedule and submit them to the Education Director for approval two week... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Guest Services Manager

Position Summary: Artisan Center Theater, a renowned performing arts organization in Hurst, is seeking a proactive and organized individual to join our team as the Box Office Manager. The Box Office Manager will play a crucial role in ensuring smooth and efficient operations of our ticketing services, enhancing customer experiences, and contributing to the overall success of the theater. This is a leadership position that requires exceptional communication, customer service, and managerial skil... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Audio Engineer

Seeking an Audio Engineer (a1) IN THE HEIGHTS 11 performances (spread over the 3 weeks at 4 shows/week) See schedule below. The venue has a house sound system in place so load-in consists of mainly prepping cast mics, orchestra mics and programming with the Designer. The theatre is located 35 min from NYC via train or car. No housing is available. Must be well versed on a Digico SD9 and seeking those with experience mixing large musicals, line-by-line mixing etc. Dates ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Production Electrician

Seeking a production electrician for In the Heights. This is a part-time opportunity with a flexible schedule based on the applicant's availability. Load in the week of Sept 18-21 Sept 27 or 28(Focus) Overhire Electricians provided for hang/foucs. Must be comfortable with an ETC ION board. Tech week (on call for any major work notes) Oct 1-5. You are not required to be all tech rehearsals. Please send a resume and references ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Scenic Designer Needed

Austin Rainbow Theatre is currently seeking a Scenic Designer for their upcoming production of Sordid Lives written by Del Shores. This is a paid contract position. Production dates: October 6th to October 14th. Production Calendar TBD. To apply, please email a resume, portfolio, and 2 references to lculver@austinrainbowtheatre.org.... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Marketing - La Jolla Music Society

The Director of Marketing is responsible for ticket sales and brand awareness for all La Jolla Music Society performances, including the Winter Season, SummerFest, and all other seasonal or special programming. The Director oversees a team of eleven full- and part-time staff, including six direct reports: Director of Communications & PR, Data & Marketing Analysis Manager, Marketing Manager, Senior Graphic Designer (with a team of one), Box Office and Guest Services Manager (with a team of four)... (more)