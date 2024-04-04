This Week's Classifieds- Jobs in Wardrobe, Props and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 4/4/2024. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Classes / Instruction: BIPOC Critics Lab 2024-2025 Cohort

Are you interested in being a part of the next generation of BIPOC arts journalists? Join our next BIPOC Critics Lab Cohort, in partnership with founder & cultural critic, Jose Solís! Applicants who were not accepted to any past cohorts are encouraged to apply again; previously accepted Lab participants are ineligible to re-apply. Applications are now open until Wednesday, May 15. The Public Theater is hosting cultural critic Jose Solís’ BIPOC Critics Lab in the 2024-25 season. After successf... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Theatrical Carpenter

Tinc Productions, an event and theatrical production management company in New York City, is seeking applicants for a Theatrical Head Carpenter for a currently running Off-Broadway Production.

Established in 2007, Tinc Productions is a technical producing firm, providing experienced production management, technical talent, and event consulting. Tinc specializes in high-profile Broadway and Off-Broadway theatrical productions. Recent credits include Broadway: Paradise Square, Sl... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Manager of Music and Materials

Are you ready to take center stage in the world of musical theatre? As the Manager of Music and Materials at Broadway Licensing Global, you'll be at the heart of the action, shaping the way audiences experience our captivating productions. Your role is all about orchestrating excellence, from managing print and digital assets to collaborating with top-tier creatives. Join us in delivering unforgettable musical experiences, where innovation meets passion on Broadw... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Assistant Draper

Hale Center Theater Orem’s Costume Shop produces costumes for 12 mainstage productions and 5 youth productions per season, running year-round. We are preparing for significant growth (including 2 additional mainstage productions) with the upcoming opening of our new theater building: The Ruth, later this year. We are seeking an Assistant Draper to work in our Production Shop; hours are Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm. Our Assistant Draper will assist our Head Cutter/Draper in... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Properties Designer(s) / Props Master(s) - 2024 Summer/Fall Season

The American Shakespeare Center (Staunton, VA) is seeking PROPERTIES DESIGNER / PROPS MASTER(S) for our 2024 Summer/Fall Season and for Future Consideration. The ASC was formed in 1988 in Central Virginia, and in 2001 the Blackfriars Playhouse was built - the world's only recreation of Shakespeare's indoor theatre. Currently Playing: JULIUS CAESAR A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM PRIDE AND PREJUDICE THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (abridged)[revised](again) Rehearsals begin: 05/... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: WARDROBE MANAGER/Dresser, First Hand

The American Shakespeare Center (Staunton, VA) is seeking a WARDROBE MANAGER / DRESSER, FIRST HAND / STITCHER for our 2024 Summer/Fall Season and for Future Consideration. The ASC was formed in 1988 in Central Virginia, and in 2001 the Blackfriars Playhouse was built - the world's only recreation of Shakespeare's indoor theatre. Currently Playing: JULIUS CAESAR A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM PRIDE AND PREJUDICE THE COMPLETE WORKS OF WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE (abridged)[revised](again) Rehea... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Powerhouse Theater - Seeking Summer Staff - Administrative and Production Positions

Powerhouse Theater seeks staff positions for the 2024 Powerhouse Season. Now in its 38th season, Vassar College partners with various artists and theater institutions to produce a summer season of new plays and musicals on its campus in Poughkeepsie, NY. Simultaneously, the Powerhouse Theater Training Program is in session, providing 40+ aspiring theater professionals a chance to immerse themselves in acting, directing and playwriting. Learn more about Powerhouse Theater here. Positions gene... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Patron Services Manager

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Assistant Patron Services Manager. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectat... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Sales and Outreach Manager, Wilson Center

This position focuses on group sales, mobile and satellite box office operations. It directly oversees the daily operations of the Center's box office, and supports the Director of Ticketing in administrative operations for the box office. The Wilson Center is located on the beautiful downtown Wilmington campus of Cape Fear Community College. It is a state-of-the-art Performing Arts Center, and the Cape Fear Region's destination for national tours of Broadway, iconic musicians, celebrated com... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Hiring: Artist in Training (AIT) - Summer Camp, McCarter Theatre Center

Join our Education Department this summer as an Artist in Training (AIT) and be part of our vibrant summer camp team! We're seeking energetic and motivated individuals eager to enhance their leadership and facilitation skills in a fast-paced, exciting environment. If you thrive in dynamic situations, are outgoing, and possess excellent multitasking abilities, we want you as a member of our ensemble. Reliable transportation is a must, as you'll be an integral part of the action on-site during cam... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Hiring: Manager of Cultivation and Stewardship, McCarter Theatre Center

McCarter Theatre Center is seeking a dynamic and strategic individual to fill the role of Manager of Cultivation and Stewardship. In this position, you will participate in the development and implementation of innovative strategies for cultivating, soliciting, and stewarding donors, with a strong focus on acquiring new members and donors, retaining current supporters, and advancing their level of giving. With a keen eye for portfolio management, you'll assist in the Development team's effo... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Little Shop Urchin and Audrey II submissions

Garden Theatre is accepting video submissions for the roles of the Urchins and Audrey II ONLY for their production of Little Shop of Horrors. Please submit vocal reel to auditions gardentheatre.org as soon as possible.... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Seeking Director and Musical Director For In The Heights

The Downtown Cabaret Theatre in Bridgeport, CT is currently seeking a non-union Director and Musical Director to helm the creative team for our upcoming production of In The Heights. In The Heights is a celebration of the vibrant Latinx community in New York City, aiming to uplift and amplify their voices. In alignment with the authors' vision and to authentically convey this narrative, we are actively seeking a Latinx creative team to bring this vision to fruition. We encourage applications fr... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: ANTI-GONE (IMMERSIVE, NON-AEA PRODUCTION)

Anti-Gone Casting Call Produced by Needs More Work Productions Director / Producer: Sivan Raz Musical Director: Joni Griffith Writer: Sophocles Translator: Ian Johnston This is an outdoor, site-specific and immersive production. We are seeking strong improvisers with experience working with classical texts, who are interested in exploring non-traditional theater as an ensemble. The actors will jump in and out of the world of the play and communicate with audience members directly. We... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Education and Outreach Manager

POSITION: Education and Outreach Manager

STATUS: Full Time Permanent

START DATE: June 3, 2024

SALARY: $55,000/year

BENEFITS: Medical and Dental plan; 3 weeks vacation per year

Theatre Aquarius, one of Canada’s leading professional non-profit theatres, is searching for an Education and Outreach Manager to manage the creation, development, ... (more)

Temp Jobs - Administrative: Company Manager (Kiser Theater)

Title: Company Manager (Kiser Theater) Classification: Full-Time, Exempt, Seasonal Pay Rate: $1,200 per week Reports to: Associate General Manager Department: General Management Location: New York, New York (onsite) About Second Stage Theater At Second Stage, we create and champion plays and musicals solely from living American writers. On our mainstage Broadway theater, the Hayes, and in our two Off-Broadway theaters over the past 40 years, we have developed and prese... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Sales and Outreach Manager

This position is a sales and administrative professional, focusing on bolstering sales and managing the daily operations of the box office. DISTINGUISHING CHARACTERISTICS: This position focuses on group sales, mobile and satellite box office operations, directly oversees the daily operations of the box office and supports the Director of Ticketing in administrative operations for the Center’s box office. SUPERVISION RECEIVED AND EXERCISED Receives direct supervision from the Directo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Assistant Business Manager

Signature Theatre, Arlington, Virginia’s Tony Award®-Winning Regional Theatre, seeks an Assistant Business Manager. The Assistant Business Manager will be a highly detail-oriented individual to manage accounting transactions, administer payroll and other HR activities, oversee office management & assist the Director of Finance & Administration with reporting, reconciliation & management of a $13 million operating budget. This position is based at Signature Theatre’s administrative offices in Arl... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Tessitura Database Manager

The Tessitura Database Manager is a key member of the Marketing and Development Departments that provides essential support for all Dallas Theater Center departments in their use of Tessitura. This position supports DTC’s in-house Box Office, Marketing Department, Development Department and Finance Department in their collection, use and analysis of customer data. The focus for the Tessitura Manager is to work with various administrative teams to provide and update information necessary ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Part Time House Manager

We seek a part-time House Manager to work approximately 6-12 hours per week, 25-27 weeks per year. Hours are primarily on nights, and weekends. The ideal candidate will be self-motivated with excellent leadership and verbal communication skills and the ability to work efficiently under pressure. Friendly disposition and an ability to make guests feel welcome is essential to the job. Additional hours may be available to applicants who are interested in cross-training in other front of house posi... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Call for the selection of a new Artistic Director for the National Ballet of Portugal (Companhia Nacional de Bailado)

OPART, E.P.E. announces the international open call for the selection of a new Artistic Director for the National Ballet of Portugal (Companhia Nacional de Bailado) taking into account the end of the current Artistic Director's mandate on 31 August this year. The deadline for submitting applications begins today, 22 March, and ends on 22 April 2024. The mandate of the new Artistic Director will last four years and can be renewed twice for equal periods. The competition jury is chaired... (more)