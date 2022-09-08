Now Hiring: Drama School Coordinator, Lighting/Sound Intern, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 9/8/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Classes / Instruction: JOIN OUR STREET TEAM AND PROMOTE SHOWS AT TKTS $20/HOUR TO START

We need several great salespeople to join our street team and promote shows at TKTS for $20/hour to start. Get paid at the end of every shift. Must enjoy selling; be knowledgeable about NY theater, and be willing to work outdoors. A sense of humor, an optimistic view of life and fluency in languages in addition to English are all assets. Work 15-30 hours/week. Call 212 969 0436 to set up an appointment. Start ASAP.... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Interns Needed for The Theater Center

Interns needed for the Theater Center (1627 Broadway @ 50th Street) for September - December. Must commit to a 10 hour/week fixed schedule for 12 weeks. A $300 honorarium will be paid at the end of the internship. Each intern will participate in social media but will also be given a specific project of his/her own in the areas of marketing, public relations, graphic design, theater management and/or sponsorship. No busy work! Please email resume and letter of interest to catherine@thetheatercen... (more)

Internships - Administrative: Interns Needed for The Theater Center

Interns needed for the Theater Center (1627 Broadway @ 50th Street) for September - December. Must commit to a 10 hour/week fixed schedule for 12 weeks. A $300 honorarium will be paid at the end of the internship. Each intern will participate in social media but will also be given a specific project of his/her own in the areas of marketing, public relations, graphic design, theater management and/or sponsorship. No busy work! Please email resume and letter of interest to catherine@thetheatercen... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Mama, I Want to Sing! Auditions

Mama, I Want to Sing! has been gracing stages since 1983 and is now returning in February 2023 for its 40th Anniversary Black History Month celebration! The classic Black Gospel musical is based on Mama Vy's sister, Doris Troy, and her journey to fulfilling her dream of becoming a singer. Do you believe in the power of music? Do you have a passion for making a joyful noise? Become a part of this inspiring, legendary story by auditioning! See below for roles, dates, and location: Lead Role... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Performers, The Who's Tommy

Performers, THE WHO'S TOMMY City Theater Company in Wilmington, DE is accepting cast submissions for the musical THE WHO'S TOMMY. Seeking non-union performers ages 18+ of varying age, sex, race, ethnicity, gender, religion, creed. Paid stipend. Director Jeff Robleto, music director Joe Trainor. In-person rehearsals begin early October for December production. Please submit resume and recent headshot/photo to ctccasting1@gmail.com for consideration.... (more)

Internships - Crew : Lighting Technology Intern

Lighting Technology Interns will work closely with industry-veterans while diving into new Product Innovation, Fixture Testing, Equipment Databases, System Designs, Product Training, and many other support roles. They will be brought to on-site visits, concerts, other PRG offices, Broadway theatres, all while meeting a wide range of industry professionals. - Testing software for products including but not limited to: GroundControl Followspot System, Series 400 Power and Data System, PRG Luminai... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Shop Foreperson

Shop Foreperson The Public Theater is seeking a full-time Shop Foreperson to join a tight knit, dynamic team. The Shop Foreperson will report to the Technical Director and work under the direction of the Shop Manager to facilitate a safe and efficient shop in three locations (Downtown Manhattan, Ridgewood Queens and Central Park) supporting shows in 6 theaters. They will work directly with the scenery office team and the rest of the production department to ensure all projects are delivered on ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Stage Manager/Artistic Assistant

Mama Foundation of the Arts Seeks Stage Manager/Artistic Assistant Mama Foundation for the Arts is excited to build a new support staff following the recent completion of a three-year strategic business plan and is currently seeking a live performance Stage Manager/Artistic Assistant to support the launch of this new initiative. We are seeking a passionate and collaborative individual to support all live performances to advance Mama Foundation's mission and springboard the organization into its... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Outbound Fundraiser

Mint Theater Company is looking to hire passionate, articulate, outgoing, tenacious individuals for our Outbound Fundraising Campaign. Applicants must be available to join our "Virtual Call Room" 4-5 times a week for 2-hour sessions, with flexibility for outside commitments. This opportunity is perfect for any individual who's looking to hone their fundraising skills in a supportive, positive atmosphere that's focused on community-building. This position is entirely remote. Compensation... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Asst. Lighting Supervisor

Assistant Lighting Supervisor The Public Theater is seeking a collaborative and creative supervisor to join our Lighting Department. The Public's wide breadth of programming includes an annual season of new work in six venues including Free Shakespeare in the Park at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park. The Lighting Department is committed to providing our designers, our colleagues, and each other the best possible environment in which to create this work. The Public Theater seeks an Assis... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: General Auditions

GENERAL COMPANY UPCOMING AUDITION November 12 Synetic Theater will host general auditions on November 12, 2022. If selected, you will be offered the opportunity to train in the Synetic method in order to develop and strengthen skills in mime, dance, acting, physical storytelling and non-verbal communication, and will be placed in consideration for casting in this and future seasons.Casting opportunities may include this season's ˆThe War of the Worldsˆand our Touring Company. We are... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: Production Carpenter

PRODUCTION CARPENTER -SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a PRODUCTION CARPENTER at The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street for our upcoming production of MY BROKEN LANGUAGE, written and directed by Quiara Algería Hudes. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreakin... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Broadway's Christmas Wonderland

Dublin Worldwide Productions USA one of the world's largest full scale Production companies is looking for strong male and female dancers, and powerhouse singers for Contracts at the Orb Theater Japan, Fallsview Casino Niagara Falls and the Eldorado Casino, Reno, NV. ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: Director - World Premiere

Brazen Light Theater Company seeks an experienced director for their April 2023 production of Breathe Me In by Rachel Lynett. This is the world premiere of this play and will be developed throughout the year. Director will lead table reads and work with the playwright on developing the play. Written by Rachel Lynett, winner of the 2021 Yale Drama Prize for best play for her play Apologies to Lorraine Hansberry. The play charts the growing friendship between two classically trained musicians: Eri... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Creative: The Yuletide Carolers Denver Colorado Submission Audition

Info: The Yuletide Carolers are seeking submissions for their Denver-based 2022 holiday season. Seeking Sopranos, Altos, Basses and Tenors. Ages 20-50. Classic and light-legit sight-singers preferred. Seeking singers of all ethnicities. Quartets sing a repertoire of approximately 50 songs. Eleven of of which are memorized for strolling from location to location at a job. For more detailed job requirements visit: https://www.theyuletidecarolers.com/copy-of-songs About Us: The Yuletide Ca... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: 2023 Lotte Lenya Competition: Now Accepting Applications

A singing competition unlike any other, in which acting counts as much as vocal talent. The Lotte Lenya Competition welcomes talented singer/actors to show they can "do it all" by presenting four contrasting theatrical songs and arias. To celebrate the Competition's 25th year, top prize is now $25,000. More than $100,000 in total prizes will be distributed during the 2023 Competition, with individual prizes awarded after each of the preliminary, semifinal, and final rounds. Application/video... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Drama School Coordinator

Nashville Children's Theatre (NCT) seeks a motivated, personable and detail-oriented Drama School Coordinator to support the planning, preparation, and implementation of NCT's portfolio of education programs. This position will strengthen existing and build new relationships with our families and students, improve organization and efficiency of administrative tasks, and support NCT's mission. ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS AND RESPONSIBILITIES: • Communicating with parents, guardians and educators abo... (more)

Internships - Crew : Lighting/Sound Intern

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a Props/Carpentry intern for our 22-23 season of plays. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultured residents and visitor... (more)

Internships - Crew : Marketing Intern

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented, and experienced individual to serve as Marketing Intern. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cul... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Carpenter

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS CARPENTER Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Carpenter. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which excee... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Sound Supervisor

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Sound Supervisor. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the expectations of the cultu... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Manager

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS MARKETING MANAGER Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a dynamic, creative, and detail-oriented Marketing Manager. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher in a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to conte... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Marketing Assistant

GULFSHORE PLAYHOUSE SEEKS MARKETING ASSISTANT Gulfshore Playhouse, one of the nation's finest regional theatres, located in Naples, FL, is seeking a dynamic, creative, and detail-oriented Marketing Assistant. Join us at this exciting time, as we build our new, state-of-the-art theatre, and usher a new era of professional theatre in Southwest Florida. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contem... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Group Sales/Patron Services Coordinator

Gulfshore Playhouse, a not-for-profit, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and experienced individual to serve as Group Sales/Patron Services Coordinator. Gulfshore Playhouse offers a diverse season of straight plays and small musicals ranging from venerated classics and Broadway hits to contemporary works and world premieres. The Playhouse is passionately committed to producing high-quality, professional theatre which exceeds the ex... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Administrative: Box Office Staff

Job Title: Box Office Staff Supervisor: Box Office Manager Status: Part time The Wilma Theater is seeking dedicated individuals with excellent customer service skills to work in our box office this fall. Reporting to the Box Office Manager, the primary responsibilities include assisting patrons with purchasing single tickets and subscriptions over the phone and in person, and acting as a representative of the Box Office during performances. Candidate should have excellent tel... (more)