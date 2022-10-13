Now Hiring: Associate Costumer, Producing Artistic Director, and More - BroadwayWorld Classifieds

Below are BroadwayWorld's latest Classifieds listings as of 10/13/2022. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed and to visit the full section to post FREE classifieds, read ads and more, click here!

Posting listings in the Classifieds Section is totally FREE for basic listings, and our listings now include career help including accounting, taxes, designers, help wanted featuring full time jobs, internships, part-time jobs and temp work. For instruction and classes, we have listings on acting, dance, voice and voice-over lessons and coaching, as well as listings of accompanists, music production, arrangers & more.

Featured Listings This Week

New Listings This Week

Temp Jobs - Crew: Theatre Scenic Painter and Carpenters and Electricians for 2nd Stage Gala needed!

Scenic Painter - $40/hour Abrams Art Center Friday October 14, 2022 Saturday October 15, 2022 Tasks: - Painting a gradient over 10 feet of distance - Faux gold leaf treatment on some 1/4 detail pieces Lighting Electrician- $40/ hour Sunday October 16, 2022 3p - 9p Tasks: - Hanging lights and pointing them at things Scenic Carpenters - $40/ hour (Need 3 carpenters) Sunday October 16, 2022 - LOAD IN 3p - 9p Tasks: - Unloading truck with pre-built scenery at Gal... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Head Electrician

The Wilma Theater seeks a Head Electrician. The Wilma Theater creates living, adventurous art, presenting bold, original, well-crafted, thought-provoking productions that represent a range of voices, viewpoints, and styles. The Wilma's organizational values were developed through conversations with Wilma staff, board, and HotHouse Company members. Our organizational values are curiosity, courage, care, rigor, joy, collaboration, and liberation. The Head Electrician will contribute mea... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: North Pole Express / Top View Sightseeing

THE NORTH POLE EXPRESS RIDE - SEEKING IMPROV ACTORS FOR SANTAS, ELFS, CONDUCTORS JOB DESCRIPTION TopView NYC Sightseeing is looking for charismatic actors/singers/performers with excellent stage presence, improvisation and people skills to audition for the popular North Pole Express. This beloved NYC holiday tradition, runs on select dates from November 12th 2022 to January 2nd, 2023 This magical trip to the "North Pole" engages guests in fun Christmas activities including meeting with San... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: West Side Story International Tour Seeking Lighting Technicians

One of the most successful stage plays of all time, West Side Story, is finally back in the award-winning production, the only one in the world to feature Jerome Robbins' original choreography. With its Broadway premiere in 1957, West Side Story redefined an entire genre in terms of music and dance. The original film adaptation, which won ten Oscars, made the musical known to an audience of millions. To this day, West Side Story stands for itself as the undisputed number 1 of American music the... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Venue Coordinator

VENUE COORDINATOR - SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a VENUE COORDINATOR for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all of its productions. In 2012, Sig... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Margot Lacy Eccles Artistic Director

Indiana Repertory Theatre (IRT), the state of Indiana's flagship theatre company, invites inventive artistic visionaries committed to the thoughtful stewardship of this admired 50-year-old cultural institution to present themselves as candidates for the position of Margot Lacy Eccles Artistic Director. Embracing artistic leadership through a broadening lens of inclusion and equity is essential to IRT's ascendent values as a company dedicated to progressive and forward-looking ideals around dive... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Costume Personnel - Eglevsky Ballet

Eglevsky Ballet seeks Costume Personnel for various productions throughout the year. Skills required: Must have excellent sewing skills, both with machine (regular and serger) and by hand. Ability to make alterations and adapt costumes for various body types. Experience working with dance costumes is a plus. Must have basic tailoring skills for women/men Hourly salary based upon experience. No Phone Calls Please! Need to start immediately. Job Type: Part-Time Seasonal ... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Fall Virtual OSHA 30 Class - Starts Thursday 10/20 / OSHA 30 for General Industry for the Entertainment Industry 5 Thursdays - October 20th-November 17th, 2022

5 Thursdays - October 20th-November 17th, 2022 Spaces are available in the Fall OSHA 30 General Industry class, beginning Thursday, October 20th, 2022 and running for 5 Thursdays. Join Lankey & Limey Ltd. for live OSHA 30 video conference classes, designed specifically for the Entertainment Industry. Network with like-minded peers around the country and enjoy thought-provoking group discussions while developing the skills, tools, and resources necessary for the show to go on - safely. He... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Communications

Conceived over sixty years ago as one of the nation's first not-for-profit theaters, The Public has long operated on the principles that theater is an essential cultural force and that art and culture belong to everyone. The Public is seeking a savvy, strategic, and collaborative Senior Director of Communications to lead its communications team in amplifying the stories of the theater's artists, productions, programs, and mission through innovative and skillfully planned strategic campaigns. ... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Technical Director

TECHNICAL DIRECTOR - SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a TECHNICAL DIRECTOR to join the production team. Applicants from populations underrepresented in the theatre field are strongly encouraged to apply. Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing afford... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Finance & Administrative Assistant

NETworks is looking for a collaborative, efficient individual to support the Finance department and provide administrative assistance in the MD based main office. This position will assist with the daily operations of current and future touring productions. In addition to working collaboratively with all members of the GM and Finance departments, this position will also assist with general administrative needs in the Maryland office. This is an entry-level position perfect for someone interested... (more)

Temp Jobs - Crew: NON-UNION STAGE MANAGER

Theater UnCorked is looking to hire an experienced Non-Union Stage Manager (Paid stipend) for their Spring 2023 production of "SIDE MAN" by Warren Leight at the BCA Plaza Theatre in Boston. Auditions October 23rd with first readthrough end of February. Rehearsals will be in Boston 3-4 days a week at the BCA Artist's building Studio 204 next to the Plaza Theatre on Tremont Street. Performances May 3-7th at the BCA Plaza Theatre Interested applicants should send an email with their headshot and... (more)

Internships - Crew : Harry Potter - A Yule Ball Celebration

-Harry Potter - A Yule Ball Celebration Houston -Immersive experience -An immersive experience in which hosts welcome guests into a historic ballroom for a holiday-themed celebration full of dancing and the magic only the Wizarding World can bring. Guests can also enjoy themed food & beverage and shop in the holiday marketplace! -Rehearsal & Show Schedule: Actors/ performers with movement background Location TBA Houston, TX | New York Auditions & Callbacks: 10/13-10/14 Rehearsals: 11... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: 2 Ensemble Men for Irving Berlin's White Christmas

A Circa '21 family favorite returns in this Irving Berlin classic! Two World War II vets, Bob Wallace and Phil Davis, have become partners in a song-and-dance act after the war. Looking for love, they follow a duo of beautiful singing sisters to a gig at a lodge in Vermont, only to discover that the nearly-bankrupt lodge where they were hired to perform is owned by their former commanding general. The classic holiday movie is brought to life onstage, filled with dancing, laughter, and some of th... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Administrative: Director of Finance

Director of Finance-SIGNATURE THEATRE Signature Theatre, one of New York's leading off-Broadway theatres, is seeking a DIRECTOR OF FINANCE- for The Pershing Square Signature Center on West 42nd Street. About Signature Founded in 1991, Signature Theatre celebrates playwrights and gives them an artistic home, producing six to eight productions annually. In 2005 Signature began its groundbreaking Signature Ticket Initiative, providing affordable tickets to all its productions. In 2012, Sig... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: ASC seeking Equity Assistant Stage Managers (ASM) for 2023 Season

The American Shakespeare Center (Staunton, VA) is seeking EQUITY ASSISTANT STAGE MANAGERS for our 2023 Artistic Year and/or for Future Consideration. The ASC is a fully vaccinated company. Our 2023 Spring Season will feature a rep company of 7 performing Shakespeare's AS YOU LIKE IT and Sarah Ruhl's EURYDICE. Our Summer Season will feature a 13 actor rep performing Shakespeare's HAMLET, MEASURE FOR MEASURE and BOOK OF WILL by Lauren Gunderson. The Fall Season will include an extended run of S... (more)

Temp Jobs - Creative: Mark Milovats's Christmas Wonderland

We are looking for Pittsburgh based dancers to perform at the Byham Theater in Mark Milovats's Christmas Wonderland on Nov. 27th, 2022! The benefit concert raises money for The Children's Miracle Network. If you are interested and available through the month of November, please send your dance reel, headshot and resume to sierralaibarnett@gmail.com by October 15th, 2022! You will be sent the proposed rehearsal schedule, but it is subject to change based on dancers' availability. I'm looking fo... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Creative: Ajkun Ballet Theatre Audition - Season 2023-2024

Ajkun Ballet Theatre is looking for Professional Dancers (age 16-35) with strong ballet technique and an interest for contemporary movement and Character Artists (maximum age 45) with stage experience. Immediate opening for Dancers with previous Soloist experience. Paid positions and benefits (health & wellness, travel, per diem, wardrobe allowance, performance bonus, flexible time off). Openings for all genders, fulltime or tour contracts. The company welcomes all nationalities and applies for... (more)

Classes / Instruction: FIASCO THEATER'S 9-WEEK ACTING CONSERVATORY - DEADLINE TO APPLY: NOV 1

EARLY CAREER ACTORS!! Apply to Fiasco Theater's 9-Week Conservatory by NOVEMBER 1. Fiasco's Conservatory classes will run Jan. 9, 2023 - Mar. 11, 2023. Applications are due by 11:59pm on Tuesday, November 1, 2022. ABOUT THE CONSERVATORY Fiasco Theater's 9-Week Conservatory will train up to 18 early-career actors full time for nine weeks in our hallmark actor-driven, text-centric approach to rehearsing and making theater, offering students tools for creating a rehearsal process that centers... (more)

Classes / Instruction: Storefront Ensemble Writing Teacher

The Hunts Point Alliance For Children's Storefront Ensemble is looking for a Writing Teacher! The Storefront Ensemble is an eight-month long, after-school arts program for 7th and 8th graders in the Hunts Point neighborhood of the South Bronx that includes an intensive writing curriculum and uses performance to encourage students to express themselves through art. The Storefront Ensemble offers students the opportunity to write about themselves, their neighborhood, or the world, finding th... (more)

Full Time Jobs - Crew: Touring Electrician

Opening for Electrician - North American Touring Production of STOMP. Individual will be responsible for ensuring that the technical and aesthetic standards of the show's lighting are regularly met at all venues. General responsibilities include, but are not limited to: • Keeping open lines of communication with Lighting Director and Production Manager • Maintaining the electrics equipment • Updating show paperwork • Working with local crews on load-in, performance, and strike • P... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Assistant Stage Manager - Nutcracker

Description: Festival Ballet Providence is looking for an Assistant Stage Manager for our 2022 production of The Nutcracker. The ASM will assist the Stage Manager with day to day operations of rehearsal and performance spaces for the daily needs of the dancers, artistic, and production staff, as well as ensure rehearsal or real props are available, communicate with Wardrobe for costume necessities, assist company sound requirements, ensure appropriate communication to Stage Manager is maintained... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Stage Manager - Nutcracker

Description: Festival Ballet Providence is looking for a Stage Manager under the direction of the Production Manager to assist in the planning and execution of our Nutcracker performances. The Stage Manager will efficiently prepare all activities and technical elements for rehearsals, performances and production related events associated with The Nutcracker. The Stage Manager will assist in all matters to ensure productions are in line with the vision of the Director, Artistic Curator, and any o... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Costume Manager

Description: Festival Ballet Providence is looking for a Costume Manager to oversee the design, creation, and execution of all costumes for Company, Outreach, and School Productions including but not limited to, financial planning and oversight, management of wardrobe assistants, costume fittings, costume repairs and maintenance, production dressing and backstage assistance. The Costume Manager will work directly with all company dancers, as well as closely with the Director, Artistic Curator, ... (more)

Part Time Jobs - Crew: Production Manager

Description: Festival Ballet Providence is looking for a highly motivated, organized, and detail-oriented person experienced in theatre to be their Production Manager. The Production Manager will have the primary responsibility for the orchestration of all Festival Ballet Providence productions and performances under the direction of the Director, Artistic Curator, and hired choreographers. These duties may include scheduling, budgeting, contracting, and execution of all aspects of physical pro... (more)