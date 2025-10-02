Norm Lewis Joins WOMAN OF THE YEAR in Concert at The Broad Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tony nominee Norm Lewis has joined the cast of The Foundation for New American Musicals’ concert production of John Kander, Fred Ebb, and Peter Stone’s Woman of the Year.

Directed by Glenn Casale, with choreography by Karma Camp and musical direction by Brent Crayon, the one-night-only event will take place October 19 at 6:30 PM at The Eli and Edythe Broad Stage in Santa Monica, California.

Lewis will star as Sam Craig opposite Sandy Bainum (42nd Street) as Tess, Jason Graae (Falsettos) as Gerald, and Vicki Lewis (Chicago) as Jan. The cast also features Joe Abraham, Sarah Chaney, Jared Gertner, Gordon Goodman, Mark Miller, Kevin Symons, Michael James, Harrison White, Linda Igarashi, Whitney Kathleen Vigil, Kailyn Leilani, Arthur Joseph (A.J.) Mendoza, Keith Parks, and Brittany Rose Hammond.

Originally opening on Broadway in 1981, Woman of the Year—based on the MGM film starring Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy—follows Tess Harding, an ambitious television news anchor, and Sam Craig, a celebrated cartoonist, as their egos and worlds collide. The production earned four Tony Awards, including Best Book, Best Score, and Best Actress for Lauren Bacall.

All proceeds from the concert will benefit FNAM’s ShowSearch program, a nationally recognized musical theatre competition and mentorship initiative for high school and college writers in Southern California.

“This concert not only celebrates the brilliance of Kander and Ebb, but also directly invests in the future of American musical theatre,” said Michael Donovan, president of the FNAM Board. “Every ticket purchased helps give young writers the resources, mentorship, and platform they need to develop their voices and share their stories.”

The concert is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals.

Tickets for Woman of the Year in Concert are available at FNAM.us.