Norbert Leo Butz to Lead New Film ALFALFA From Jack Fessenden

Norbert Leo Butz is set to lead the new thriller film Alfalfa, helmed by writer/director Jack Fessenden, Deadline reports. The indie movie features an ensemble cast that also includes Toby Huss, Virginia Kull, Marcus Scribner, Barkhad Abdi, and James Le Gros. It will shoot in Southwestern Utah this fall.

Alfalfa follows Butz's character, Lance, a sprinkler contractor living in a drought-stricken desert town. After crossing paths with a criminal duo, Lance, along with his wife and son, attempts to investigate an alfalfa-growing developer who threatens the town's water supply, all the while uncovering dark secrets about its history. The movie marks Fessenden’s third feature as writer/director, following the war drama Foxhole and crime thriller Stray Bullets.

Norbert Leo Butz is a two-time Tony Award winner for Best Actor in a Musical and is one of the few actors ever to have won the award twice as lead actor. He first won for his work in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, winning a second time for Catch Me If You Can. He was additionally nominated for a Tony for his work in Thou Shalt Not and My Fair Lady. The star of 11 Broadway shows, he is also a five-time Drama Desk nominee and two-time winner, amongst other stage accolades.



Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

