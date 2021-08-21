Norbert Leo Butz Concert To Stream Live From 54 Below Tonight

Norbert Leo Butz Sings Torch Songs For A Pandemic will stream live tonight from Feinstein's/54 Below on August 21 at 7:00 PM ET.

Join two-time Tony Award® winner Norbert Leo Butz (Big Fish, Catch Me If You Can, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Wicked, The Last 5 Years) for this intimate set of tunes inspired by seven months of isolation in Vancouver, British Columbia, while filming the NBC series "Debris."

In this, Norbert's third original show at Feinstein's/54 Below, the actor and singer sings songs of alienation and anxiety, hope and transformation, and the healing power of a perfectly written pop song. Sans his usual band, the evening features Norbert playing all his own arrangements, on piano and guitar, of some of pop and rock 'n' roll's greatest all time songwriters, including Bruce Springsteen, Dolly Parton, Peter Gabriel, Tom Waits, Joni Mitchell, and Fleetwood Mac, to name a few. Each night will feature a duet with a surprise special guest.

