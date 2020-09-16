Noah Galvin, James Lapine and More Collaborate In Return Of THE 24 HOUR PLAYS: VIRAL MONOLOGUES

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Last night's VIRAL MONOLOGUES is available through September 19th.

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues made a triumphant return last night with their nineteenth all-new edition! A group of stage and screen's finest writers and actors came together (virtually, of course) to write, rehearse, perform and produce 14 original pieces in just 24 hours. The new monologues are available through September 19th on IGTV @24hourplays, on The 24 Hour Plays' Facebook and YouTube channels, and at https://24hourplays.com/viral-monologues/.

Dagmara Domińczyk kicked things off with "re: magician 4 party," written by Liliana Padilla.

Brittany O'Grady asked "Why Did I Change For You?" in a piece by Andrew Rincón.

Joy Osmanski performed "In the Air," written by Sung Rno.

Sydney Lemmon performed Eliza Bent's "Bonjour mes amis."

Kevin R. Free starred in "Countdown Queens," written by Will Brumley.

Emily Pendergast performed "Page 40," written by Rachel Axler.

Sarah Steele performed Kenneth Lonergan's "My Sister the Wounded."

Alice Kors starred in "Stand By," written by Alexis Scheer.

Noah Galvin built "Moll's Memorial Page by Ari Berman" in a piece by Rachel Bonds.

Arrika Ekulona performed "Daughter watches Chris Rock on a Friday Night, written by Angie Bridgette Jones.

Nina Hellman & Jeremy Shamos hosted the 175th episode of "Sup With Your Pup" in a piece by Jonathan Marc Sherman.

Richard Kind starred in "Zoom Suit," a piece by J. Julian Christopher.

Dominic Rains made "What could perhaps be a last cup of tea" in a piece by Omar Vélez Meléndez.

Patrick Wilson closed the evening out with "Writing as the World Falls Apart," written by James Lapine.

On Monday night at 6 PM, actors shared brief orientation-style videos to allow the writers to get to know them better. By 7 PM, writers and actors were paired, and writers got to work on crafting new monologues especially for their assigned actors. Actors received their monologues Tuesday morning at 10 AM, filmed their performances throughout the day, and at 6 PM their videos began to be released to the world, completing the 24-hour cycle.

The monologues will be available to view on IGTV and online for four days after their initial airing courtesy of an agreement with Theatre Authority, a nonprofit organization managed by Actors' Equity. Viewers who enjoy the monologues will have the opportunity to donate to support The 24 Hour Plays year-round non-profit theater programming, including The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues, The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals (a free professional intensive for artists 25 and under), and a robust licensing program for schools and community groups.

The 24 Hour Plays: Viral Monologues are produced by Coleman Ray Clark and Madelyn Paquette. The artistic director of The 24 Hour Plays is Mark Armstrong.

The 24 Hour Plays are known for their work on Broadway, off-Broadway and around the world. Since 1995, their events have brought together extraordinary artists to create time-limited theater. Past participants include Jennifer Aniston, Laverne Cox, Billy Crudup, David Cross, Rosario Dawson, Daveed Diggs, Peter Dinklage, Rachel Dratch, Jesse Eisenberg, Edie Falco, America Ferrera, Greta Gerwig, Oscar Isaac, John Krasinski, Anthony Mackie, Julianne Moore, Tracy Morgan, Cynthia Nixon, Anna Paquin, Rosie Perez, Phylicia Rashad, Chris Rock, Sam Rockwell, Liev Schreiber, Amanda Seyfried, Michael Shannon, Gabourey Sidibe, Sarah Silverman, Marisa Tomei, Naomi Watts and more!

More information for those who would like to support The 24 Hour Plays or attend a live performance in the future is available at https://24hourplays.com.

