No Name @ Word Up Super Story Party Returns in June

The event is on Tuesday, June 6 @ 7pm.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83 Photo 1 Tina Turner Has Died At Age 83
Video: Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show Photo 2 Video: Annaleigh Ashford is Gobsmacked to Star in Her (Other) Favorite Sondheim Show
Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway Photo 3 Video: BACK TO THE FUTURE Company Is Getting Ready for Broadway
Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions Photo 4 Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions

Video: PARADE Cast Hits High Notes at Broadway Sessions

No Name Comedy/Variety Show producer Eric Vetter brings New York’s best established and emerging authors and storytellers: Menuhin Hart (Comedy Central) Jenny Saldana (author “Master First Dater Second to None: Desperate Digital Dating Diary”), Jennifer Glick (“Moth Story Slam”) and more to the Word Up Community Bookshop in Washington Heights on Tuesday, June 6 @ 7pm for its monthly series "No Name @ Word Up Super Story Party."

Super Story Party is curated and co-hosted by author/storyteller Michele Carlo, the author of FISH OUT OF AGUA: My life on neither side of the (subway) tracks, (Citadel Press). The show will also include a “Magic Hat Open-Mic” where audience members can signup for a chance at four minutes of stage time to share their own stories.

Admission is FREE, donations welcomed. Masks and proof of vaccination required. 

Word Up Community Bookshop/Libreria Communitaria is located at 2113 Amsterdam Avenue (corner of 165th Street) in Manhattan. Subways: A, C or #1 train to 168th Street (walk south to 165th St, turn left, then walk east to Amsterdam Avenue).

For additional information, go to wordupbooks.com or call (347) 688-4456.



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Listen: Julian Lerner Talks OLIVER! and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS Photo
Listen: Julian Lerner Talks OLIVER! and More on LITTLE KNOWN FACTS

This week on the Little Known Facts Podcast, Julian Lerner takes us behind the scenes from audition to performances as The Artful Dodger in the most recent production of Oliver! at City Center with  Benjamin Pajak, Raul Esparza, Lilli Cooper and more. Plus, deep dive into life on the set of The Wonder Years reboot and what he learned from working with Jennifer Garner.

Three-Time Tony Award-Winning Designer Robin Wagner Dies at 89 Photo
Three-Time Tony Award-Winning Designer Robin Wagner Dies at 89

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report the passing of Robin Wagner, who designed scenery for landmark, critically acclaimed Broadway shows for over 50 years.

Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didnt Get Her Character Photo
Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character

In this video, watch as Tony nominee watch as Ruthie Ann Miles chats more about coming home to Broadway in Sweeney Todd, why this role was so important to her, and so much more.

Video: Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Photo
Video: Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Watch Lillias White talk to Mo Rocca of CBS Sunday Morning about performing in Hadestown, her role models while growing up in Brooklyn, and more!


More Hot Stories For You

Wake Up With BWW 5/30: GREY HOUSE Opens, Drama League Awards Red Carpet, and More!Wake Up With BWW 5/30: GREY HOUSE Opens, Drama League Awards Red Carpet, and More!
Video: Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNINGVideo: Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Photos: First Look at Peppermint, Daya Curley, Sarah Stiles & More in A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Center Theater GroupPhotos: First Look at Peppermint, Daya Curley, Sarah Stiles & More in A TRANSPARENT MUSICAL at Center Theater Group
WGA Asks Nominated Members Not to Attend Tony AwardsWGA Asks Nominated Members Not to Attend Tony Awards

Videos

Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character Video Video: Ruthie Ann Miles Was Afraid that Audiences Just Didn't 'Get' Her Character
Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Creatives Hit the Red Carpet at the 2023 Drama League Awards
Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Video
Watch Lillias White Talk HADESTOWN and Four-Decade Career on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio Video
Shucking Around with Ashley D. Kelley: SHUCKED Hits the Recording Studio
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
SHOP BROADWAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel
STAGE MAG
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You