Nine Albums From the Late Michael Friedman Will Be Released

Songwriter Michael Friedman died in 2017, but his work will live on. According to The New York Times, nine albums of his unreleased work will soon be released.

On Friday, Ghostlight Records will release the first three albums from "The Michael Friedman Collection" for digital download and on streaming services. These three albums include "The Great Immensity," "This Beautiful City," and "The Abominables."

"Relatively soon after Michael's passing we realized we wanted to come together and be able to do something to preserve his music and to make it available to more people," said Steve Cosson, the artistic director of The Civilians, a theatre company that Friedman worked with.

The albums will mostly include Civilians shows, but will also include some tracks from cabaret events, and other projects Friedman worked on.

Original cast members joined new performers to create all new recordings of these songs for the albums.

Read more on The New York Times.

Michael Friedman's credits include the musicals Unknown Soldier, Pretty Filthy, The Fortress of Solitude, Love's Labour's Lost, and Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, the last of which premiered at Center Theatre Group's Kirk Douglas Theatre before arriving at The Public Theater and transferring to Broadway.

With the acclaimed company The Civilians, he also wrote music and lyrics for Canard Canard Goose, Gone Missing, Nobody's Lunch, This Beautiful City, In the Footprint, and The Great Immensity, and music for Anne Washburn's Mr. Burns.

Alongside his writing, he served as Encores! Off-Center Artistic Director at New York City Center, co-founder of The Civilians and artist-in-residence and director of Public Forum at The Public Theater.





Related Articles