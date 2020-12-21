Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Nikki Renee Daniels, Anthony Crivello, Tamar Greene and More to Take Part in Benefit Concert For Georgia Voter Engagement

The concert will take place on Tuesday Dec 22 at 9p ET.

Dec. 21, 2020  

Fight for a Better America is presenting a benefit concert in support of the Georgia Voter Engagement Project and four exceptional Black grassroots groups, aiming to raise the last $20k of their $250k goal - Donate now via ActBlue!

Special guests:

  • Host: Derrial Christon, Co-Host, Entertainment Tonight Live & Co-Founder, BlackHollywood Live

  • Anthony Crivello, Tony Award winner, Kiss of the Spider Woman

  • Nikki Renee Daniels: Recently starred in the Chicago company of Hamilton; will be seen next as Jenny in the 2021 Broadway revival of Company (with Patti LuPone)

  • Hannah Florence: Broadway/New York: Paramour; Gigi; Scandalous; This Ain't No Disco (Atlantic); West Side Story (Carnegie Hall); Grand Hotel; National Tour: The Phantom of the Opera

  • Tamar Greene: Currently playing the role of George Washington in the Broadway production of Hamilton

  • Kimberly Marable: Recently seen in the role of Persephone in the Broadway production of Hadestown

  • Kwame Remy: 2017 winner of Broadway World's Best Featured Actor in a Musical Award (Dreamgirls)

  • Courter Simmons: 1st Nat'l Tour of Jersey Boys; chosen to represent the tour as Frankie @ the 63rd Tony Awards

  • Britton Smith: Broadway: Be More Chill; songwriter, "Blackstronauts"; Broadway Advocacy Coalition Founder

  • Victoria Theodore: Keyboardist for Beyonce's Formation World Tour, Stevie Wonder; musical director for Donna Summer musical

Black grassroots organizing turned Georgia blue. They are backing a broad movement to support and mobilize Black communities in Georgia. Their partners are focused on long-term voter activation and power building in Georgia, where the growing Black electorate, at 32%, is the largest in any 2020 swing state.



