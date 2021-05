Nik Walker, George Abud and Erik Liberman to Lead Online Broadway Intensive: The Leading Man

Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

On Saturday June 5th from 1pm-4pm EST, Hamilton, Motown and Ain't Too Proud's star Nik Walker, Daytime Emmy Award winner and Drama Desk nominee George Abud (Emojiland, The Visit starring Chita Rivera, and The Band's Visit), and award-winning actor, writer, and director Erik Liberman (War Paint with Patti LuPone, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, The Band's Visit and Amazon's Transparent) will lead an online Broadway intensive for up-and-coming leading men.

For more information and submission guidelines, visit https://www.marissalynnstudios.com or contact class coordinator Marissa Lynn Daniel at marissalynnstudios@gmail.com.

Deadline to submit is May 23rd. Spots are extremely limited.