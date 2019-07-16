Nickelodeon's HENRY DANGER THE MUSICAL to Debut July 27

Kid Danger (Jace Norman) and Captain Man (Cooper Barnes) will face their biggest challenge ever in Nickelodeon's hour-long episode, Henry Danger The Musical, airing Saturday, July 27, at 8:00 pm (ET/PT). The special, which features 26 original Broadway-style songs, marks the return of the villainous Frankini (Frankie Grande) who puts a musical curse over the town of Swellview, while Kid Danger and Captain Man are forced to find a way to stop him.

Watch a preview clip below!

In the special, Henry Hart awakens one morning to alarming news-that persistent pest Frankini has placed a musical curse over Swellview. The entire town quickly tires of being forced to sing a variety of musical numbers and to even dance like they are in a chorus line. When Captain Man and Kid Danger discover that they cannot punch and kick their way out of this problem, they are forced to bring in an unlikely ally to help them fight Frankini on his own turf--by taking him on in an epic, live-streamed sing battle to end the curse once and for all.

Nickelodeon's Henry Danger is basic cable's number-one show with K2-11 and K6-11 (through 6/23/19). With 117 episodes to date, HENRY DANGER is the network's longest-running live-action sitcom. Source: NMR, Most current, 2019 YTD (12/31/18-06/23/19), minimum 5+ telecast, excludes: broadcast.

Henry Danger follows the adventures of Henry Hart (Jace Norman) who gets selected by superhero Captain Man (Cooper Barnes) to be his apprentice. After promising to keep his new identity a secret, Henry must navigate a double life balancing the challenges of high school with the crazy adventures of a crime fighter. The series also stars Riele Downs as "Charlotte Page," Sean Ryan FOX as "Jasper Dunlop," Ella Anderson as "Piper Hart," Michael D. Cohen as "Schwoz Schwartz," and Jeffrey Nicholas Brown as "Jake Hart."

Henry Danger The Musical album will be released on Friday, July 19, distributed by AWAL/Kobalt. Featuring 16 original songs from the episode, the album will be available for purchase on iTunes, and streaming on Spotify Apple Music and more.

Henry Danger The Musical is written by Samantha Martin, who also serves as co-producer. Christopher J. Nowak serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jake Farrow is executive producer. Henry Danger is created by Dan Schneider and Dana Olsen.





