Nick Jonas, Micaela Diamond, Whitney White, and More Join WP Theater Gala

WP Theater has announced the presenters and performers for its 2025 Annual Gala, celebrating extraordinary achievement by Women+ artists and industry leaders. The gala will feature performances from Tony Award-nominated Broadway stars Micaela Diamond (Parade) and Betsy Wolfe (Falsettos), as well as an opening number from performer, songwriter, and musician Lisa Stephen Friday. Presenters for this year’s gala include Susan V. Booth, Nick Jonas, Dr. Sean McBride, Caroline Sacks, David Singleton, and Whitney White.

As previously announced, this year’s gala will honor Tony Award-winning producer Kristin Caskey, Delaware Congresswoman Sarah McBride, Invest in Girls founder Dune Thorne, and Tony Award-winning actress, singer & producer Adrienne Warren in a ceremony at The Edison Ballroom (240 W 47th St, NYC) on Monday, May 12, 2025.

The evening will be hosted by Tony-Nominated actress, singer, & entrepreneur Betsy Wolfe. WP Board members Jessica R. Jenen and David S. Singleton will serve as Gala Co-Chairs, and Leigh Silverman will serve as Gala Director.

Each year, WP honors truly outstanding Women+ who have taken risks, pushed limits, and broken ground in a wide variety of fields, celebrating their unique accomplishments. Since its inception, the event has paid homage to luminaries such as Gloria Steinem, Whoopi Goldberg, Sutton Foster, LaChanze, Debra Messing, Audra McDonald, Vanessa Williams, Eve Ensler, Dame Judi Dench, Kerry Washington, Vanessa Redgrave, and Chita Rivera, to name just a few. WP Theater’s Annual Gala delivers an inspiring, entertaining, star-studded night - featuring performances and special appearances from the brightest Broadway & Off-Broadway talent - in celebration of the accomplishments of vital Women+ across many disciplines in New York and beyond.

Sponsorship and support of WP’s premier event supports WP Theater’s unwavering commitment to putting Women+ voices center stage.