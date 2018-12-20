Nick Hern Books To Publish Script Of Gender-Swapped COMPANY

Leading specialist theatre publisher Nick Hern Books is to publish the script of the acclaimed gender-swapped version of Company by Stephen Sondheim and Goerge Furth, alongside the current West End production.



Published as a £10.99 paperback on 10 January 2019, the official tie-in edition of Company features the complete revised book and lyrics, colour production photographs, and an introduction by Sondheim's biographer David Benedict.



A breakthrough on Broadway in 1970, Company is Stephen Sondheim and George Furth's legendary musical comedy about life, love and loneliness, featuring some of Sondheim's most iconic songs including 'Company', 'You Could Drive a Person Crazy', 'The Ladies Who Lunch', 'Side by Side' and 'Being Alive'.



The acclaimed West End revival, which runs at the Gielgud Theatre until 30 March, was conceived and directed by award-winning director Marianne Elliott and produced by Elliott & Harper Productions. Reimagining the musical by switching the gender of several characters, including the protagonist Bobbie, played by Rosalie Craig, the production also stars Patti LuPone, Mel Giedroyc and Jonathan Bailey.



Company is now available to pre-order via the Nick Hern Books website: https://www.nickhernbooks.co.uk/company.



Matt Applewhite, Managing Director of Nick Hern Books, said:

'The bold new revival of Company has been a phenomenal success, ingeniously updating this classic musical for contemporary audiences. We're delighted and proud to be able to bring the revised book and lyrics into print for the very first time, complete with additional content we hope fans will love.'

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You