Nicholas Galitzine & Taylor Zakhar Perez Join Matthew López's RED, WHITE & ROYAL BLUE

Taylor Zakhar Perez (The Kissing Booth 2 & 3, Minx) and Nicholas Galitzine (Cinderella, The Craft: Legacy) are set to star in Prime Video's romantic comedy Red, White & Royal Blue, based on Casey McQuiston's fan-favorite and instant New York Times and USA TODAY best-selling novel of the same name.

Marking his feature directorial debut, Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew López (The Inheritance) will direct the film and adapt the script from McQuiston's novel. Emmy Award nominee Clifton Collins Jr. (Westworld), Screen Actors Guild Award winner Stephen Fry (The Dropout), and Sarah Shahi (Sex/Life) will also star.

Rachel Hilson (Winning Time), Ellie Bamber (The Serpent), Aneesh Sheth (A Kid Like Jake), Polo Morin (Who Killed Sara?), Ahmed Elhaj (Dangerous Liaisons), and Akshay Khanna (Polite Society) have also joined the cast. The film, from Amazon Studios and Berlanti/Schechter Films, will premiere on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. Production begins this month in the U.K.

The film follows the Mexican-American character Alex Claremont-Diaz (Taylor Zakhar Perez) who, upon his mother's election as President, is promptly cast as the American equivalent of a young royal. Handsome, charismatic, brilliant―his image is pure millennial-marketing gold for the White House. There's only one problem: Alex has a long- running feud with his royal counterpart across the pond, Prince Henry (Nicholas Galitzine). And when the tabloids get hold of a photo involving an altercation between the two, U.S./British relations take a turn for the worse.

Heads of family, state, and other handlers devise a plan for damage control: staging a truce between the two rivals. What at first begins as a fake, Instragramable friendship grows into something more meaningful than either Alex or Henry could have imagined. Soon Alex finds himself hurtling into a secret romance with a surprisingly unstuffy Henry that could complicate his mother's re-election campaign and upend two nations, and begs the question: Can love save the world after all?

In addition to being an instant New York Times and USA TODAY best seller, McQuiston's book was a Goodreads Choice Award Winner for "Best Debut" and "Best Romance of 2019." It was also named "Best Book of the Year," by Vogue, NPR, Vanity Fair, and more.

"It has been a thrill to hand this story over to Berlanti/Schechter, Amazon, and our fearless leader Matthew López and watch them make so many smart, bold, thoughtful choices to bring it to life," said Casey McQuiston. "This casting is no exception. I absolutely can't wait to see Taylor and Nicholas on screen as Alex and Henry."

"Meeting with and auditioning literally hundreds of actors over these past several months has been a painstaking LABOR OF LOVE that has brought us this diverse and extraordinary cast, led so fantastically by Nick and Taylor," said Matthew López. "I cannot wait for the fans of the book (and indeed for the world) to find out how remarkably gifted and perfect these two actors are for bringing Henry and Alex to life."

Berlanti/Schechter Films' Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter will produce the film, with Michael McGrath executive producing. Matthew López and Casey McQuiston will also executive produce. Ted Malawer previously penned a draft of the script.

Nicholas Galitzine will next be seen as the male lead in Netflix's ThePurple Hearts, alongside Sofia Carson. He also recently starred as 'Prince Robert' in Cinderella for Prime Video, opposite Camila Cabello. Prior to that, he starred as the male lead in Zoe Lister-Jones' The Craft: Legacy. On the television side, he can be seen in Netflix's Chambers. Some of Galitzine's other credits include Share, Handsome Devil, The Beat Beneath My Feet, The Changeover, and The Watcher in the Woods.

Taylor Zakhar Perez garnered the attention of many when he joined the sequel of the international phenomenon The Kissing Booth, in which he played fan-favorite 'Marco' in the second and third installments of the franchise. Most recently, he was seen in HBO Max's acclaimed series Minx, opposite Ophelia Lovibond. He will next be seen in Prime Video's 1Up.

Award-winning actor Clifton Collins Jr. is best known for his roles in HBO's Westworld, Star Trek, Pacific Rim, and Capote. Collins Jr. recently starred in Sony Pictures Classics' Jockey, for which he won Best Actor at the Sundance Film Festival and was nominated for Best Male Lead at the Independent Spirit Awards, A24's After Yang, and Searchlight Pictures' Nightmare Alley. Up next, he can be seen in MGM's Landscape With Invisible Hand and Renny Harlin's The Bricklayer.

Stephen Fry's recent credits include The Dropout for Hulu, It's a Sin for C4/HBO Max, and the upcoming Sandman for Netflix.

Sarah Shahi will next be seen starring alongside Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and an all-star cast in the Warner Bros. feature film Black Adam. She recently wrapped production on the second season of Sex/Life, one of Netflix' most talked about new series. Additionally, Shahi received rave reviews for her role in Showtime's original series CITY ON A HILL and her other credits include series regular roles in The L Word, The Rookie, Person of Interest, and the USA series Fairly Legal.