New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of November 2 - BEETLEJUICE Demos, First Song From THE PROM, and More!

Check out all this week has to offer!

Need something new to read, watch, or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

This week's list includes an album of demos from Beetlejuice the Musical, as well as the first single from the forthcoming film adaptation of The Prom. Plus, the first song from Andrew Lloyd Webber's production of Cinderella has been released.

Check out the full list below!

Music Now Available:

Doktor Schiwago das Musical (original Gmunden cast)

Austrian premiere of musical by Lucy Simon, Michael Korie, Amy Powers, and Michael Weller. In German. Cast includes Yngve Gasoy-Romdal and Elizabeth Sikora. Recorded live at the Gmunden City Theater.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

"Bad Cinderella"

First single from new musical adaptation of Cinderella, by Andrew Lloyd Webber and David Zippel. Sung by Carrie Hope Fletcher. Released 10/30/20. Full album expected in early 2021.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Beetlejuice: The Demos The Demos The Demos

Beetlejuice musical composer and lyricist Eddie Perfect performs 24 tracks, including original pitch demos and 17 cut songs (including two cut opening numbers and a cut closing number). On Spotify and YouTube, the album is accompanied by track-by-track commentary from Perfect.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

I Put a Spell on You

Expanded from the annual, sold-out concert-meets-party conceived by Jay Armstrong Johnson. The cast includes Gavin Creel, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Drew Gehling, J. Harrison Ghee, Todrick Hall, 2020 Tony Nominee Robyn Hurder, Julia Mattison, Eva Noblezada, Will Swenson, Skizzo Arnedillo Arteaga, Allison Griffith, Sarah Kleist, Ilda Mason, Jennifer Reed, Alanna Saunders, Claire Saunders, and Heath Saunders. Proceeds will benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Produced by Will Van Dyke with Johnson, Con Limón Productions, and Emily Marshall.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

The Rocky Horror Skivvies Show

This album is performed by Lauren Molina (vocals, cello, kazoo) and Nick Cearley (vocals, ukulele, banjolele, kazoo). The Band: Rob Morrison, Eric Shorey, Debbie Christine Tjong, Joshua Roberts, Andrew Gutauskas, Nate Hopkins. Engineering by Debbie Christine Tjong and Joshua Roberts. Sound Mixing by Debbie Christine Tjong. Mastering by Tom Rogers at Atomix Media.

Purchase on iTunes.

"Tonight Belongs to You"

This is the first single track from upcoming Netflix production of The Prom. Score by Matthew Sklar (music) and Chad Beguelin. Ensemble performance with Meryl Streep, James Corden, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington, Andrew Rannells, Keegan-Michael Key as well as newcomers Jo Ellen Pellman and Ariana DeBose.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Upcoming Music Releases:

Harvey Schmidt: Merry Christmas 1975

An audio Christmas card, with Harvey Schmidt on piano. A variety of songs from the Golden Age of Hollywood and Broadway, originally released on LP as a gift to lucky friends of his. Produced by Ken Bloom. Associate productions Bill Rudman. Remastering: Alan Silverman / ARF! Mastering.

Purchase on Amazon.

Leslie Odom Jr.: The Christmas Album

Tracks include "Snow," "Last Christmas," "Little Drummer Boy" (with Mzansi Youth Choir), "Winter Song" (with Cynthia Erivo), "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas," "O Holy Night," "Ma'oz Tzur" (with Nicolette Robinson), "Mele Kalikimaka" (with The Walls Group & Michea Walls), "Auld Lang Syne," and "Heaven & Earth."

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Mary Poppins 2020

The 2020 London cast was recorded live at the Prince Edward Theatre, London. Score by Richard M. Sherman and Robert B. Sherman with new songs and additional music by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe. Zizi Strallen, Charlie Stemp, Joseph Millson, Amy Griffiths, Petula Clark, Claire Moore, Claire Machin, Jack North, and Paul F Monaghan.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Straight No Chaser: Social Christmasing

Tracks include "Silver Bells," "The First Noel," "I'm Your Snowman," "Frosty the Snowman," "A Holly Jolly Christmas," "The Cold Don't Bother Me," "Please Come Home for Christmas," "What Christmas Means," "A Long December," "Away in a Manger," "What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?," "Office Party Blues," "Snow Globe," "Happy Holiday / The Holiday Season Medley," and "Come O Come Emmanuel / O Come All Ye Faithful."

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

West Side Story

With unique arrangement for violin and saxophone quartet made by composer-conductor Henk Huizinga, performed by Gwendolyn Masin and the Melisma Saxophone Quartet.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Marisha Wallace: Tomorrow digital

Singer/actress Marisha Wallace (Aladdin, The Book of Mormon) performs covers as well as four new, original tracks. Tracks include "Somewhere," "Alive," "Tomorrow," "The Show Must Go On," "Rainbow," "Before I Go," "My Declaration," "Faith," "You're The Voice," "Divine," "Purple Rain," "Reflection," "I'm Free," "Angel," and "Climb Ev'ry Mountain."

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Vera Lynn: Keep Smiling Through

Featuring never-before-heard and reorchestrated versions of classic songs performed by Dame Vera Lynn with various orchestras. Tracks include "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," "We'll Meet Again," "My Son, My Son," "White Cliffs Of Dover," "As Time Goes By," "Wish Me Luck As You Wave Me Goodbye," "Close To You," "High Flight," "A Nightingale Sang In Berkeley Square," "When You Wish Upon A Star," "From the Time You Say Goodbye," "White Christmas," and Medley ("White Cliffs Of Dover" / "Somewhere Over the Rainbow" / "We'll Meet Again").

Purchase on Amazon.

Books Now Available:

The ABC's of Broadway Musicals: A Civilian's Guide

By Scott Miller

Presents a basic understanding of this most American of art forms, the musical theatre, including a very brief history of musicals, a survey of important and well-known shows, examples of the wide and wild variety of musicals, a look at the amazing people who create musicals, and a sense of how Broadway musicals reflect and comment on our culture.

Purchase on Amazon.

Lucy Prebble Plays 1

Lucy Prebble is one of Britain's foremost writers for the stage and screen. This eagerly anticipated play collection brings together her landmark plays for the first time, showcasing her work from 2003 to 2019. Beginning with her George Devine Award-winning play The Sugar Syndrome it continues through her explosive look at the biggest financial scandal in history, concluding with her pointed dramatization of the one of the most shocking news stories of the 2010s.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Book Releases:

Another Day's Begun: Thornton Wilder's Our Town in the 21st Century

By Howard Sherman

Shines a light on the play's continued impact in the 21st century and makes a case for the healing powers of Wilder's text to a world confronting multiple crises. Through extensive interviews with more than 100 artists about their own experience of the play and its impact on them professionally and personally-and including background on the play's early years and its pervasiveness in American culture ... shows why this particular work remains so important, essential, and beloved.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Film Releases:

The Pirate on Blu-Ray

This is a new Blu-Ray of the 1948 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer musical film. Newly remastered from the original Technicolor negatives. Judy Garland, Gene Kelly, Walter Slezak, Gladys Cooper, Reginald Owen, George Zucco, and the Nicholas Brothers. Directed by Vincente Minnelli. Cole Porter songs. Extras: commentary by John Fricke; making-of featurette The Pirate: A Musical Treasure Chest; vintage M-G-M short You Can't Win; vintage M-G-M cartoon Cat Fishin'; Mack the Black musical sequence in HD with stereo audio; audio-only outtakes; Roger Edens' guide/rehearsal recordings; Judy Garland and Gene Kelly radio promotional interviews; original theatrical trailer.

Purchase on Amazon.

Related Articles