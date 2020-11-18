New and Upcoming Releases For the Week of November 16 - Lea Salonga, Josh Groban, LES MISERABLES, HADESTOWN, and More!

Need something new to read, watch, or listen to? Check out this week's list of new and upcoming releases!

Music Now Available:

Brickman for Broadway Christmas

Includes duet performances with Megan Hilty, Santino Fontana, Kelli O'Hara, Norm Lewis, Adrienne Warren, Shoshana Bean, Max von Essen, Sierra Boggess and Matt Doyle. Tracks include "You Will Be Found", "It's Quiet Uptown", "For Good", "True Love" and 12 more. This album will benefit The Actors Fund.

Purchase at JimBrickman.com.

Frankly Sharon

Canadian Soprano Sharon Azrieli sings songs by Frank Wildhorn. Features musical theatre songs in French, Italian and Hebrew, with translations all done by Azrieli. Tracks include "Storybook," "Finding Wonderland," "Please Don't Make Me Love You," "If There is Love," "Living in The Shadows," "I'll Forget You," "Now When The Rain Falls," "How Do You Make It Stay," "The Girl I Used To Be," "Now," "Dream and Awaken," "We All Dance Alone," "You Must Have Loved Me," and "Anything Can Happen."

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

So Many People: The Sondheim Sessions

Travis Moser with Drew Wutke. Tracks include "Broadway Baby," "What Can You Lose?," "Good Thing Going," "So Many People," and "I'm Still Here."

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Music Releases:

Anne of Green Gables

Original concept recording of Matte O'Brien (lyrics) and Matt Vinson (music) score. The musical will have its world premiere at Goodspeed Musicals in 2021. Casting includes Diana DeGarmo, George Salazar, Colin Donnell, Patti Murin, Aurelia Williams, Chris McCarrell, Emily Bautista, Michelle Veintimilla, and more. Produced by Matte O'Brien, Matt Vinson, Justin Goldner, Justin Nichols, Eric Cornell, and Jack Sennott.

If The Fates Allow: A Hadestown Holiday Album

Jewelle Blackman, Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer, and Kay Trinidad plus guest appearances by the entire cast of Hadestown. Holiday classics plus songs by Gonzalez-Nacer, Anaïs Mitchell, and Liam Robinson. Tracks include "Thank God It's Christmas," "Sleigh Ride," "Come Healing" (with Patrick Page), "Song of the Magi" (with Jewelle Blackman), "Lo, How A Rose E'er Blooming," "Purple Snowflakes" (with Kay Trinidad), "Blue Christmas" (with André De Shields), "Winter Song" (with Reeve Carney and Eva Noblezada), "Gift for an Angel" (with Yvette Gonzalez-Nacer), "Someday at Christmas," "The Longest Winter" (Amber Gray), "8 Days (of Hanukkah)," "'Twas The Night," and "Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas."

Purchase on Amazon.

Josh Groban: Harmony

Josh Groban performs a collection of timeless songs and two originals. Tracks include "The World We Knew (Over and Over)," "Angels," "Celebrate Me Home," "Shape of My Heart" (with Leslie Odom Jr.), "Your Face," "Both Sides Now" (with Sara Bareilles), "She," "The Impossible Dream," "The First Time Ever I Saw Your Face," "It's Now or Never," "I Can't Make You Love Me," and "The Fullest" (with Kirk Franklin). Those who pre-order will receive an instant download of Josh's rendition of "Impossible Dream."

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Les Misérables: The Staged Concert

This is a live album featuring Michael Ball, Alfie Boe, Carrie Hope Fletcher, Matt Lucas, and more. The production was recorded live at the Gielgud Theatre in London.

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

Prince of Egypt OLC

Stephen Schwartz score for current West End musical. The 43-member cast includes Luke Brady, Liam Tamne, Christine Allado, Alexia Khadime, Joe Dixon, Debbie Kurup, Gary Wilmot, Mercedesz Csampai, Adam Pearce, Tanisha Spring, Silas Wyatt-Barke, Simbi Akande, and Casey Al-Shaqsy. The score includes 10 new songs and five from the DreamWorks animated film, including "Deliver Us," "Faster," "One Weak Link," "Footprints on the Sand," "Seti's Return," "Dance to the Day," "All I Ever Wanted," "Make it Right," "Moses in the Desert," "Through Heaven's Eyes," "Faster (Reprise)," "Never in a Million Years," "Act I Finale," "Return to Egypt," "Always on Your Side," "Simcha," "Deliver Us (Reprise)," "The Plagues," "For the Rest of My Life," "Heartless," "When You Believe," "Never in a Million Years (Reprise)," and "Act II Finale."

Purchase on Amazon.

Shirley Bassey: I Owe It All to You

This "grand finale" album includes new material written specifically for the world-renowned singer, plus tracks handpicked by Bassey to reflect her career. Tracks incude "Overture," "Who Wants To Live Forever," "I Owe It All To You," "Almost Like Being In Love," "Maybe This Time," "I Made It Through The Rain," "Adagio," "Look But Don't Touch," "Smile," "You Ain't Heard Nothing Yet," "I Don't Know What Love Is," "Always On My Mind," "I Was Here," and "Music."

Purchase on Amazon.

Taylor Mac's Holiday Sauce

This holiday album is dedicated to the memory of Taylor Mac's drag mother, Mother Flawless Sabrina. Tracks include "The Black Angel's Death Song / Carol of the Bells," "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen," "All Tomorrow's Parties / Little Drummer Boy," "Bargain Day," "Super Rich Kids," "Cathedral," "Christmas with Grandma," "Silent Night," and "How Can I Keep from Singing."

Purchase on Amazon or iTunes.

The Boy in the Dress

This is the cast recording of musical based on the bestselling book by David Walliams, adapted by Mark Ravenhill. Tracks include "Ordinary," "If I Don't Cry," "We Are the Winners," "Three for the Price of Two," "A House Without a Mum," "I Hate Kids," "Is There Anything More Beautiful Than Lisa James?," "Disco Symphony," "A Girl Who's Gonna Be," "Miss Windsor's Belle Chanson," "A Boy in a Dress," "Beach Holiday Sunday," "When Things Fall Apart," "You Don't Have A Prayer," "You Can't Expel Us All," "If I Don't Cry (Reprise)," "I Like to Put on a Dress," "Extraordinary," "Disco Finale," "If I Don't Cry (Demo)," and "A House Without a Mum" (demo). Music and lyrics by Robbie Williams, Guy Chambers and Chris Heath. Cast includes Musical supervision and arrangements by Bruce O'Neil. Musical direction and arrangements by Alan Williams. Orchestrations by Tom Deering and Guy Chambers.

Purchase on iTunes.

Lea Salonga Live in Concert with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra

This concert was recorded live at Sydney Opera House. Tracks include "Overture," "Feelin' Good," "Out There," "Reflection," "The Human Heart," "Will He Like Me / Vanilla Ice Cream /Till There Was You," "Journey to the Past," "Why God Why?," "Meadowlark," "Children Will Listen," "Drops of Jupiter," "Will You Love Me Tomorrow?," "A Whole New World (featuring Mat Verevis)," "This Is Me," "On My Own," and "Boy Band Medley."

Purchase on Amazon.

The Littlest Revue

This includes music and Lyrics mostly by Ogden Nash and Vernon Duke. Sketches and additional music and lyrics by John Latouche, Sheldon Harnick, Charles Strouse, Sammy Cahn, Nat Hiken and Billy Friedberg, George Baxt, Allan Manings and Bob Van Scoyk, Eudora Welty, Mike Stewart, Michael Brown, and Bud McCreery. Joel Grey, Tammy Grimes, Charlotte Rae, Larry Storch (not on the album), and George Marcy.

Purchase on Kritzerland.com.

Matilda the Musical vinyl

This is the 2013 Broadway cast recording of Tim Minchin score on blue vinyl. First release of Matilda in any format to include all songs in show order, and first physical format to have the special bonus tracks "Perhaps a Child" and "Naughty" (sung by all four Tony Award-honored Matildas).

Purchase on BroadwayRecords.com.

Films Now Available:

SpongeBob SquarePants: The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!

This is the filmed version of the show presented live on October 17, 2019, plus an exclusive sing-along edition only available on this DVD. The cast includes Ethan Slater, Gavin Lee, Danny Skinner, Brian Ray Norris, Wesley Taylor, Christina Sajous, and Tom Kenny. Conceived and directed by Tina Landau. Original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alexander Ebert of Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeros, the Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, John Legend, Panic! at the Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, T.I., and songs by David Bowie, Tom Kenny, and Andy Paley. Book by Kyle Jarrow. Music supervision, orchestrations, and arrangements by Tom Kitt, and choreography by Christopher Gattelli. Scenic and costume design by David Zinn. Lighting design by Kevin Adams. Projection design by Peter Nigrini. Sound design by Walter Trarbach.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Film Releases:

Young Man With a Horn Blu-ray

This is the Blu-ray edition of the 1950 musical drama directed by Michael Curtiz. The cast includes Kirk Douglas, Doris Day, Lauren Bacall and Hoagy Carmichael.

Purchase on Amazon.

Books Now Available:

Rachel Bloom: I Want to Be Where the Normal People Are

This is a collection of personal essays, poems and even amusement park maps on the subjects of insecurity, fame, anxiety, and much more. Told in her unique voice (sometimes singing voice).

Purchase on Amazon.

The Theatre of Rupert Goold: Radical approaches to adaptation and new writing

By Sarah Grochala

Surveys and analyzes the range of British stage director Rupert Goold's work to date. Based on extensive interviews with Goold and some of the playwrights, designers, actors and other creatives who have collaborated with him.

Purchase on Amazon.

This Is Not My Memoir

By André Gregory and Todd London

The audible audiobook version is narrated by André Gregory. Tells the life story of André Gregory, iconic theatre director, writer, and actor. Gregory shares memories from a life lived for art, including stories from the making of My Dinner with André. Includes fantastic and fantastical stories that take the reader from wartime Paris to golden-age Hollywood, from avant-garde theaters to monasteries in India. Along the way we meet Jerzy Grotowski, Helene Weigel, Gregory Peck, Gurumayi Chidvilasananda, Wallace Shawn, and many other larger-than-life personalities. A collaboration between Gregory and Todd London.

Purchase on Amazon.

Upcoming Book Releases:

That's Entertainment: A Biography of Broadway Composer Arthur Schwartz

By Tighe E. Zimmer

This is the first full-length biography of composer Arthur Schwartz. Covers his work on Broadway and in Hollywood with lyricists Howard Dietz, Dorothy Fields, Oscar Hammerstein II, Frank Loesser, Johnny Mercer Leo Robin. Describes his creative process and includes behind-the-scenes stories of each of his major musicals.

Purchase on Amazon.

