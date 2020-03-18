New York Youth Symphony Cancels Remaining 2019-2020 Concerts

The New York Youth Symphony (NYYS) has announced that it will cancel its remaining concerts for the 2019-20 season. The decision was made in accordance the CDC's recommendations against gatherings of over 50 people through May to help prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. All of NYYS's programs - Orchestra, Jazz, Chamber Music, Composition, Musical Theater Songwriting, and Conducting - will move to online curriculum, including seminars, practice and listening assignments, and masterclasses, to keep NYYS students musically active, engaged, and looking ahead to next season.

NYYS artistic directors and program managers are currently developing this curriculum, and online seminars and master classes that are open to the public will be announced as they are scheduled. Meanwhile, the NYYS has launched a new social distancing, social media practice challenge for its students using the hashtag #PleaseDontStopTheMusic. Students will send video of themselves taking various practice challenges issued by their program directors, which NYYS will share via social media. Follow NYYS on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to view the challenge results.

Those who have purchased tickets to NYYS Spring concerts directly from the venues, including Carnegie Hall, will receive ticket refunds from the venues. Those who subscribed through NYYS can request a partial refund or donate the ticket to help support the New York Youth Symphony as the organization weathers this difficult situation.

Founded in 1963, the New York Youth Symphony is internationally recognized for its award-winning and innovative educational programs for talented young musicians. As the premier independent music education organization for ensemble training in the New York metropolitan area, the NYYS has provided over 6,000 music students unparalleled opportunities to perform at world-class venues including Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, National Sawdust, Joe's Pub, and TheTimesCenter, and to study with world-renowned artists. Beyond the instruction from accomplished musicians, students gain valuable life skills - commitment, discipline, focus, collaboration - and friendships that last a lifetime.

The NYYS is committed to partnering with traditionally underrepresented communities to create pathways for young people to find their way to music, and to a life in music. These community partnerships go beyond the stage to in-school residencies, free community concerts, and family involvement, and make music accessible to a wider and more diverse audience. The NYYS partners with organizations including the Harmony Program, Harlem School for the Arts, SongSpace, Maestra, the Youth Orchestra of St. Luke's, Interlochen Arts Academy, BMI and ASCAP, plus offers fellowships to its current students and alumni/ae through the Vargas-Vetter/Ukena, Van Lier, and Orpheus Arts Management programs.





