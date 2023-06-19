New York Women In Film & Television to Present 2023 NYWIFT Creative Workforce STEM Summit

New York Women in Film & Television will present the 2023 NYWIFT Creative Workforce STEM Summit in person in New York City at the Paley Center on June 21 and virtually June 22 and 23. The annual NYWIFT Creative Workforce Initiative brings together some of the most unique and diverse voices of women working in the entertainment industry to establish forward-moving strategies to create change and mobilize support and leadership for the future.

The NYWIFT Creative Workforce STEM Summit will unite innovators in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics with thought leaders in film, television, and media to discuss the latest technological advancements, societal challenges, and creative solutions that will allow us to work together to adapt, evolve, and thrive in our rapidly-changing world. The Summit is made possible with funds provided by The National Science Foundation.

The public event will be followed by a private celebration with NYWIFT guest of honor Dr. Ellen Ochoa, whose illustrious career includes being the first Latina astronaut (logging 484 hours in space) and the first Latina and second woman to lead the Johnson Space Center.

"Ever since I was a little girl I have dreamed of being an astronaut and my first introduction to science was at the 1964 New York World's Fair in Queens - I was in the womb, but my mom took me to all the exhibits anyway! We at NYWIFT are thrilled to bring together science, medicine, and technology innovators with media makers to discuss the intersection of our worlds, and how film and television can engage with crucial issues like women's healthcare, space exploration, climate change, and educating the next generation of STEM visionaries. We are grateful to the National Science Foundation for their support of this important initiative," said NYWIFT CEO Cynthia López. "Our overarching goals include answering, 'How can content producers work more seamlessly with STEM innovators?' We are excited about what dynamic fusion these hybrid conversations cause."

The June 21 in-person program will feature a keynote from aerospace engineer Tiera Fletcher; a panel on Women's Healthcare, Challenges & Medical Innovations with filmmaker Paula Eiselt (Aftershock, 93Queen) and Dr. Marc Schiffman (Executive Co-Director, Weill Cornell Fibroid and Adenomyosis Center); a presentation of the NYWIFT Loreen Arbus Disability Awareness Grant to filmmaker Ravit Markus (Nina); a conversation about Medical Advancements: Onscreen and On the Horizon with filmmaker Lisa Hepner (The Human Trial); and a panel on Climate Change: Using Media to Inform, Educate, and Prepare for the Imminent Crisis with architect William Kenworthey (Regional Leader, Urban Design at HOK) and Caitlin Saks (Senior Producer, NOVA), moderated by filmmaker Yvonne Russo. The program will then be followed by an exclusive lunch with guest speaker NASA astronaut Dr. Ellen Ochoa, former Director of the Johnson Space Center.

The June 22 virtual program highlights Women in the Sci-Fi Director's Chair, including filmmakers Ayoka Chenzira (HERadventure, Kindred) and Michèle Stephenson (Going To Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project), with more to be announced. Dr. Tamantha Fenster, Director of Innovations and Biotechnology of the Fibroid Center for Weill Cornell Medicine, will deliver the opening keynote for the June 23 virtual program, followed by a panel on Children's Programming - Inspiring the Next Generation with Director of Creative Pedagogy at New York Hall of Science Dorothy Bennett, and filmmakers Maria Agui Carter (Latina Sci-Girls) and Christina Delfico (iDig2Learn).

The event is free to attend. Learn more and register at www.nywift.org/summit.