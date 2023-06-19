New York Women In Film & Television to Present 2023 NYWIFT Creative Workforce STEM Summit

The fourth annual summit event will bring together science and technology innovators with media makers in-person at the NYC Paley Center as well as virtually.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More Set for Broadway in Bryant Park Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO, SHUCKED, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and More Set for Broadway in Bryant Park
Video: Watch All of the Performances From the 2023 Tony Awards Photo 3 Videos: Watch All of the Performances From the 2023 Tony Awards
Nominees Revealed for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards Photo 4 Nominees Revealed for the 14th Annual Jimmy Awards

New York Women In Film & Television to Present 2023 NYWIFT Creative Workforce STEM Summit

New York Women in Film & Television will present the 2023 NYWIFT Creative Workforce STEM Summit in person in New York City at the Paley Center on June 21 and virtually June 22 and 23. The annual NYWIFT Creative Workforce Initiative brings together some of the most unique and diverse voices of women working in the entertainment industry to establish forward-moving strategies to create change and mobilize support and leadership for the future.

The NYWIFT Creative Workforce STEM Summit will unite innovators in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics with thought leaders in film, television, and media to discuss the latest technological advancements, societal challenges, and creative solutions that will allow us to work together to adapt, evolve, and thrive in our rapidly-changing world. The Summit is made possible with funds provided by The National Science Foundation.

The public event will be followed by a private celebration with NYWIFT guest of honor Dr. Ellen Ochoa, whose illustrious career includes being the first Latina astronaut (logging 484 hours in space) and the first Latina and second woman to lead the Johnson Space Center.

"Ever since I was a little girl I have dreamed of being an astronaut and my first introduction to science was at the 1964 New York World's Fair in Queens - I was in the womb, but my mom took me to all the exhibits anyway! We at NYWIFT are thrilled to bring together science, medicine, and technology innovators with media makers to discuss the intersection of our worlds, and how film and television can engage with crucial issues like women's healthcare, space exploration, climate change, and educating the next generation of STEM visionaries. We are grateful to the National Science Foundation for their support of this important initiative," said NYWIFT CEO Cynthia López. "Our overarching goals include answering, 'How can content producers work more seamlessly with STEM innovators?' We are excited about what dynamic fusion these hybrid conversations cause."

The June 21 in-person program will feature a keynote from aerospace engineer Tiera Fletcher; a panel on Women's Healthcare, Challenges & Medical Innovations with filmmaker Paula Eiselt (Aftershock, 93Queen) and Dr. Marc Schiffman (Executive Co-Director, Weill Cornell Fibroid and Adenomyosis Center); a presentation of the NYWIFT Loreen Arbus Disability Awareness Grant to filmmaker Ravit Markus (Nina); a conversation about Medical Advancements: Onscreen and On the Horizon with filmmaker Lisa Hepner (The Human Trial); and a panel on Climate Change: Using Media to Inform, Educate, and Prepare for the Imminent Crisis with architect William Kenworthey (Regional Leader, Urban Design at HOK) and Caitlin Saks (Senior Producer, NOVA), moderated by filmmaker Yvonne Russo. The program will then be followed by an exclusive lunch with guest speaker NASA astronaut Dr. Ellen Ochoa, former Director of the Johnson Space Center.

The June 22 virtual program highlights Women in the Sci-Fi Director's Chair, including filmmakers Ayoka Chenzira (HERadventure, Kindred) and Michèle Stephenson (Going To Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project), with more to be announced. Dr. Tamantha Fenster, Director of Innovations and Biotechnology of the Fibroid Center for Weill Cornell Medicine, will deliver the opening keynote for the June 23 virtual program, followed by a panel on Children's Programming - Inspiring the Next Generation with Director of Creative Pedagogy at New York Hall of Science Dorothy Bennett, and filmmakers Maria Agui Carter (Latina Sci-Girls) and Christina Delfico (iDig2Learn).

The event is free to attend. Learn more and register at www.nywift.org/summit.



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvels KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer

Ariana DeBose is taking on the role of voodoo priestess Calypso in Sony Marvel's new film, Kraven the Hunter. The film shares the story of how one of Marvel's biggest villains came to be. Taking place before his battle with Spider-Man, Aaron Taylor-Johnson takes on the title role in the R-rated new film. Watch DeBose in the bloody new trailer now!

2
Video: Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing Believe In Yourself Photo
Video: Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself'

Before The Wiz arrives back on Broadway, it will ease on down the road to a city near you! In this video, watch as Melody A. Betts takes the stage at Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth to perform one of the musical's most beloved numbers, 'Believe in Yourself.'

3
Video: Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award Photo
Video: Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award

Just yesterday at The Broadway League’s Black to Broadway Initiative’s Broadway Celebrates Juneteenth concert, Tony Award-winning director Kenny Leon was presented with The 2023 Juneteenth Legacy Award. Watch Kenny's full acceptenece speech in this video!

4
Broadway Buying Guide: June 19, 2023 Photo
Broadway Buying Guide: June 19, 2023

Looking for the best deals on Broadway shows? Welcome to our new weekly guide to the most popular shows listed on BroadwayWorld. Check out which shows are selling this week, June 19, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Terrence McNally and More to Be Inducted to the LGBTQ Wall of HonorTerrence McNally and More to Be Inducted to the LGBTQ Wall of Honor
Stage and Screen Actor and Director Paxton Whitehead Dies at 85Stage and Screen Actor and Director Paxton Whitehead Dies at 85
Wake Up With BWW 6/19: TONY AWARDS Recap, Father's Day Playlist, and More!Wake Up With BWW 6/19: TONY AWARDS Recap, Father's Day Playlist, and More!
Video: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Kander, and More Discuss NEW YORK, NEW YORK's Story and ScoreVideo: Watch Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Kander, and More Discuss NEW YORK, NEW YORK's Story and Score

Videos

The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press Video The Ex-Wives Club with Bella Coppola: The Queens Meet the Press
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer Video
Watch Ariana DeBose in Marvel's KRAVEN THE HUNTER Trailer
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself' Video
Watch THE WIZ Star Melody A. Betts Sing 'Believe In Yourself'
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award Video
Watch Kenny Leon Accept the Juneteenth Legacy Award
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET

Recommended For You