New York Tour1 Supports World Pride With LGBT Tours

New York Tour1 is hosting Beyond Stonewall: LGBT History Tour. The walking tour begins at the front of 53 Christopher Street at 2:30pm every Saturday in June 2019. Ticket can be purchased online for $29.Proceeds goes to sponsoring World Pride 2019.

Each year, NYC Pride offers festivities and social events showcasing the diverse LGBT communities throughout the five boroughs. When it comes to LGBT history, New York City has witnessed many firsts. From Stonewall Inn - the birthplace of the Gay Rights movement - to the Gay Liberation Monument, New York City has inspired pioneers, artists, and neighborhoods that transformed America and the world. The two-hour itinerary takes you from the 1960's to present day at the locations where it happened. For more information, please visit www.newyorktour1.com.

"We hope to provide our tour guests a fun and educational experience while learning LGBT history in one of NYC's most vibrant neighborhoods," says Andrew Luan, General Manager of New York Tour1.

"We're so excited for NewYorkTour1 to become an official Pride Partner of WorldPride 2019. With over 80+ programs throughout the entire month of June, NewYorkTour1 is a leading international tour operator adding to our diverse roster of events." said Heritage of Pride's Managing Director Chris Frederick.

About New York Tour1

As New Yorkers, we saw a better way to tour the Big Apple based on how we would take our friends and family when they visited NYC. New York Tour1 delivers an uniquely authentic tour experience. Be immersed in authentic New York with stories and people you'll remember. You will have a memorable experience of New York City that you'll think back with a smile. Our knowledgeable guides are dynamic, engaging and excellent storytellers. We care about customer service so your interaction with us will be prompt and professional.





