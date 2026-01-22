New York Public Library For The Performing Arts Will Host Screening of COMMON DENOMINATOR

On Monday, Feb. 2 from 6-8 PM, The Library for the Performing Arts will host the first public screening in New York City of Common Denominator in partnership with mental health advocacy group Two Bridges. Register your attendance here.

Following the screening, we invite you to stay for a discussion with a panel of performing arts professionals including Harris Schwartzberg (moderator), Seth Rudetsky, Maurice Dubois, Celia Keenan-Bolger, and Patti Murin. They will share their personal experiences and insights on mental health within the performing arts community, sparking a conversation about well-being in a demanding industry.

Before he passed away, Tony Award-winning actor Gavin Creel filmed a pilot episode of Common Denominator, a regular documentary series dedicated to exploring the mental health challenges many of us face.

Creel shares his journey of navigating life's challenges, from coming out and experiencing love and loss, to the deep connections he found in friendship and family. His story illustrates the impact of music and art, not just as forms of expression, but as tools for connection and healing.

Creel passed away in September of 2024, at the age of 48. This event is a celebration of his work and legacy, and a testament to the power of shared humanity.