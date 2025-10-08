New York Philharmonic Unveils 2025–26 Season of Young People’s and Very Young People’s Concerts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The New York Philharmonic has announced its 2025–26 season of Young People’s Concerts (YPCs) and Very Young People’s Concerts (VYPCs), continuing the Orchestra’s century-long tradition of bringing orchestral music to new generations of listeners.

This season’s programs, all presented as Relaxed Performances, include accessible sensory-friendly elements that invite neurodiverse audiences to experience live music in a welcoming environment.

The Young People’s Concerts, recommended for ages 6–12, will be held in the Wu Tsai Theater at David Geffen Hall, with YPC Overtures—interactive pre-concert activities—beginning one hour prior. Each program blends symphonic masterworks, new compositions from the Philharmonic’s Very Young Composers Program, and creative collaborations that highlight storytelling, rhythm, and discovery.

Young People’s Concerts (Ages 6–12)

Courtesies and Comedy: Mozart and Bologne – October 18, 2025

Conducted and hosted by Jeannette Sorrell, this opening concert explores how humor meets harmony through works by Mozart and Joseph Bologne. The program features Mozart’s La finta semplice Overture, selections from Bologne’s Concerto in A major arranged for clarinet and performed by Anthony McGill, and the World Premiere of the orchestral version of Bora by Very Young Composer Dalya Shaman. The concert concludes with the Finale from Mozart’s Symphony No. 40 and includes performances by puppeteers Dorothy James and Andy Manjuck, with Doug Fitch as actor, director, and designer.

Symphonies! Stories! Sibelius! – November 22, 2025

Conductor Dima Slobodeniouk leads audiences on a journey through Sibelius’s Symphony No. 2 alongside the World Premiere of Anthem for the Unlisted by Finnish composer Eino Launonen, mentored through the NY Phil’s Very Young Composers Program. Hosted by David Castillo and featuring the Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra as a creative partner, this program invites children to become musical detectives in an interactive exploration of sound and storytelling.

Music for America – February 14, 2026

As part of the Philharmonic’s US at 250 commemoration, Tito Muñoz conducts a vibrant celebration of American voices featuring Lisa La Touche as host and tap dancer. The program includes Copland’s An Outdoor Overture, the traditional When the Saints Go Marching In, and selections from Dawson’s Negro Folk Symphony and Sierra’s Sinfonía No. 3 (La Salsa), alongside new works by Very Young Composers Celine Kim and Peace Dixon. Students from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School join the performance, with the Louis Armstrong House Museum as creative partner and Shelley Monroe as creative consultant.

Shall We Dance? – April 18, 2026

Conductor Domingo Hindoyan leads a global rhythmic adventure featuring dance-inspired works such as the Scherzo from Dvořák’s Symphony No. 7 and a World Premiere by Very Young Composer Melody Zhang. The program highlights how rhythm and movement unite cultures through classical music.

Young People’s Concerts for Schools

Students from more than 130 schools will participate in a week of Music for America concerts, February 11–13, 2026, at David Geffen Hall. These morning performances feature the same repertoire and artists as the public YPC, with the addition of new premieres by Very Young Composers Kavita Varshney and DJ Han. The Philharmonic’s Education Department provides curriculum support and educator workshops to enhance classroom engagement.

Very Young People’s Concerts (Ages 3–6)

Hosted by Rebecca Young and directed by Doug Fitch, the Very Young People’s Concerts return to Merkin Hall at Kaufman Music Center for a season exploring the “Philharmonic Families” of the orchestra. Each concert includes pre-show activities that begin one hour before the performances at 12:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

“Brass” – January 31, 2026

Introduces young audiences to the bright, bold sounds of the horn, trumpet, trombone, and tuba.

“Winds” – March 28, 2026

Showcases the flute, oboe, clarinet, and bassoon.

“Strings” – May 30, 2026

Features the violin, viola, cello, and bass in a hands-on exploration of orchestral texture.

The Young People’s Concerts began in 1924 under Ernest Schelling and became world-famous after Leonard Bernstein introduced them to television audiences in 1958, reaching millions of households. Over a century later, the series continues to inspire creativity and curiosity through live orchestral experiences enriched by multimedia, dance, and original compositions by children themselves.

Ticket Information

Tickets for Young People’s Concerts are available at nyphil.org or by calling (212) 875-5656.

Tickets for Very Young People’s Concerts may be purchased at kaufmanmusiccenter.org or by calling (212) 501-3330.